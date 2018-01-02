Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Advisers question DFM fees’ value for money

By

Advisers are split over whether DFM fees represent good value for money with 42 per cent arguing they do not, according to a Money Marketing poll.

38 per cent of advisers believe DFM fees are good value for money, but a fifth of respondents remain unsure.

The FCA is currently looking at DFMs’ role in the value chain as part of its asset management study to see whether the extra costs to investors are justified.

Money Marketing reported in September that more advisers are looking to bring investments in-house as 11 per cent of IFAs plan to get discretionary permissions in the next five years, according to Platforum data.

Increasing competition from new entrants like direct-to-consumer platforms such as Interactive Investor are set to drive DFM fee competition. II announced in June that it was planning to introduce a DFM service following its acquisition by TD Direct.

The poll was conducted in December with over 100 readers responding.

Recommended

8

Should IFAs get discretionary permissions?

More advisers are looking to bring investments in-house, experts are predicting, but barriers to entry can be tough to overcome. Events such as the commercial property saga of last year and disappointment with some external discretionary fund management firms are cited as some of the reasons why advisers would prefer to have more control over […]

Interactive Investor to launch DFM

Interactive Investor is set to launch a discretionary fund management service, Money Marketing can reveal. The online direct broker which recently acquired TD Direct, is working on a new line of products and services and this will include a DFM, II chief commercial officer Alex Kovach has said. Speaking at the Platforum D2C conference today, […]

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Fidelity platform business posts £16m loss

The company that runs Fidelity’s platforms has posted a loss of £15.9m for the 12 months ended 30 June 2017. Annual accounts posted to Companies House on 22 December for Financial Administration Services, which is the company that operates FundsNetwork and Fidelity Personal Investing, show the loss grew from £15.5m in 2016. The accounts document […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg

DB liabilities pass £700 billion for FTSE 100

The funding liabilities for defined benefit pension schemes at FTSE 100 companies rose to £705 billion by the end of last year according to research by JLT Employee Benefits. JLT’s report, based on the IAS19 numbers disclosed in an organisation’s most recently published annual report and accounts, found that only 19 FTSE 100 firms still provide a […]

Bellpenny set to ditch branding following Ascot Lloyd merger

Advice firm consolidator Bellpenny is set to ditch its branding following its merger with Ascot Lloyd last year. Money Marketing understands the new identity will be under the Ascot Lloyd brand, despite initial claims last year that both companies and Bellpenny’s independent advice arm, BIA Financial Planning, would keep their own branding. The company would not […]

FOS orders compensation over Harlequin pension transfer

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ordered IFA firm Sussex Independent Financial Advisers to compensate a client for advising them to transfer their pension into a Sipp set up to invest in Harlequin. The decision concerns a client referred to as Mrs S, who complained about the advice she received in 2009 to move her pension […]

Latest careers

Comments

There are 6 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Jamie Farquhar 2nd January 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Well I guess it all rather depends upon what you’re receiving and what you’re paying….!!!

    • Jamie Farquhar 2nd January 2018 at 1:46 pm

      ….and of course applying for discretionary permissions doesn’t necessarily mean bringing the process ‘in house’ as many advisers are ‘in-sourcing’ the portfolio management expertise on a sub-advisory basis. This serves to drive enterprise value, improve client outcomes and reduce costs. The latter is particularly the case if fixed fees are negotiated….

  2. David Cowell 2nd January 2018 at 1:56 pm

    100 responses doesn’t appear to be a ‘representative sample’ in order to arrive at any conclusion.

  3. Robert Milligan 2nd January 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Far to many IFA’s “THINK” they can do better, never met an honest one who could, I have used DFM’s now for eighteen years, they very much do add value and rest assured, as an IFA, after thirty years of giving investment advice, I could not do their job and Mine. Although connected you would not go to the Ear Noise and Throat Specialist rather than a gynaecologist

  4. Anthony Smith 2nd January 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Discretionary permissions does push an adviser into a MiFID category firm and they can no longer take advantage of Article 3 exemption, with a significant capital cost.

    Only larger firms are likely to go for this and then they may outsource at least some of it anyway.

  5. David Cathcart 2nd January 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Here is a thought – What does a DFM do to warrant their fee, when 1. The adviser introduces the client to the DFM, so saving the DFM the marketing costs. 2. The adviser takes all the regulatory responsibility for the client, so saving the DFM most of the compliance costs and 3. At best the DFM only manages to produce 2nd or 3rd quartile returns compared to most unfettered model MM portfolios. 4. Most of the actual costs of a DFM are never disclosed, which adds about a further 0.9% pa to the cost.Yet most DFM’s charge more than a typical adviser firm for the service they offer and we have to disclose ALL our costs, so where exactly is the value?

Leave a comment