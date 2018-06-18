Money Marketing
Advisers post charges on review site in transparency push

By

Focusing on money - Magnifying glass over British pound notes.Advisers are publishing their fees on review website VouchedFor in an effort to be more transparent.

Research by VouchedFor for the Sunday Times shows 423 advisers, representing 263 firms, have published their charges on the site.

VouchedFor, the review site for financial and mortgage advisers, solicitors and acountants, does not publish adviser charges on their websites, nor do advisers have to publicise them although charges must be disclosed before any advice is given.

The research found adviser fees reach up to as much as 2 per cent a year.

Initial one-off fees for advice range from 0.5 per cent to 5 per cent of a client’s assets while annual fees are anywhere from zero to 2 per cent.

On average, the average initial fee was 1.72 per cent and the average annual charge was 0.69 per cent. Hourly fees range from £125 to £250, averaging £178 across those who have published fees.

Just 17% of adviser websites list fees, study finds

When it comes to investment advice, initial fees drop the more a client invests. Someone with a portfolio of £100,000 is charged 2.06 per cent while an investor with £500,000 would pay 1.24 per cent.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, VouchedFor managing director Alex Whitson says value is key. “It’s important that consumers understand how well their chosen adviser’s service and fee structure align with their needs.”

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 18th June 2018 at 10:35 am

    Initial meeting to compile the FactFind, ATRQ, etc, no charge.

    Charge for the research, report & recommendations subject to the scale, scope and complexity of the work required. Payable before going any further. Client free to say thanks, but no thanks.

    Charge/s for implementation of recommendations outlined in the SR. Client free to say thanks, but no thanks.

    Why does the process need to be any more complicated than that?

