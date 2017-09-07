Money Marketing

Advisers offered free tech audit by Iress

The service is open to all advice firms, not just those using Iress software

Advisers can get a free audit of their technology through a new service launched by Iress.

The service is open to all advice firms, not just those that use Iress systems, and will tell the firm how they could better use technology in their business.

Advisers using the service must answer a questionnaire, which takes around an hour to complete, focusing on seven areas: the fact finding process, sales aids, quotation and new business processes, back office, compliance and business practice, management information, and client portal and digital services.

After completing the questionnaire, advisers will get a report telling them how their firm’s technology stacks up against their peers and showing them where they could improve their systems.

The report could also be used as a business case for firms wanting to invest in their technology.

Iress wealth executive general manager Mark Loosmore says: “Our new tech audit report determines whether a business is fully exploiting its technology to optimise its overall efficiency and how well established, comprehensive and ‘digitally-fit’ the proposition is.”

He adds: “We feel strongly that all advice businesses in the UK should have the opportunity to assess their propositions and identify areas that, with some review of processes or investment in technology, will lead to significant time and money savings.”

