Money Marketing
View more on these topics

New FCA directory to make advisers’ histories searchable

By

Light-bulb-innovation-idea-700x450.jpgAdvisers will be included in a new directory proposed by the FCA aimed at helping consumers and other firms check the status and history of people working in financial services.

The directory would include people who hold “senior manager” roles that, under the new Senior Managers Regime, would need FCA approval and also people whose jobs require firms to certify they are “fit and proper”. The FCA says this would include advisers.

The regulator says the directory will include more information about people working in financial services than is currently available and the proposal is based on feedback from consumers and firms.

FCA reveals costs of extending Senior Managers Regime

FCA retail and authorisations supervision executive director Jonathan Davidson says: “Today’s publications are all about making sure that consumers can interact confidently with financial services professionals by setting clear standards for the behaviour of those individuals, and making available information about their fitness and propriety.”

The regulator today also published “near final” rules on the extension of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime to almost all regulated firms.

Davidson says: “The [regime] sets clear standards for the conduct that consumers and regulators expect from all financial services staff. These standards of behaviour are central to the FCA’s priority of promoting healthy cultures in firms.”

Recommended

FCA interior 620x430

FCA warns of fraudulent Alliance Trust Savings clone

The FCA is warning investors about a scam firm pretending to be platform Alliance Trust Savings. The clone firm has been operating under the name Alliance Trust and is using the same address as the authorised firm. According to the FCA, it has been using a false website and email. The FCA warns that scammers […]
1

Standard Life advice arm takes robo-advice plans to FCA trial

Standard Life’s advice arm 1825 has approached the FCA again to begin trialling a robo-advice proposition. In the wake of the Financial Advice Market Review in 2016, the FCA set up a dedicated advice unit to assist firms looking to use technology to bring automated advice services or discretionary investment models to market, potentially making […]

FCA consults further on pension transfer advice

Robin Nimmo, Strategic Insight Manager at Royal London, considers the latest FCA consultation paper on pension transfer advice. On Monday 26 March the FCA published CP18/7, a further consultation on improving the quality of pension transfer advice, alongside its much awaited response PS18/6 to the previous consultation Advising on Pension Transfers. Let’s look at what is contained in this latest […]

Indian market rallies as Modi's popularity strengthens

Kunal Desai, manager of the Neptune India Fund, comments on the implications of the BJP’s historic election win in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. Read the full article here Important Information – for investment professionals only. Not for retail clients.  Investment risks  The Neptune India Fund may have a high volatility rating and past […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA removes permissions for adviser and two firms over unpaid fees

Two advice firms and one individual adviser have lost their FCA permissions for failing to pay regulatory fees. According to final notices from the FCA, Michelle Singlehurst, Hale Financial Services and Independent Portfolio Managers ceased to be authorised on 21 June. Singlehurst failed to pay £2,523 comprising of regulatory fees and levies worth £2,023 and £500 […]

Mattioli Woods to withdraw from DB transfer market

National IFA Mattioli Woods has pulled out of the defined benefit transfer market following a review. In a trading update, the wealth manager says that following a review it has decided to withdraw from the DB transfer market due to rising costs and increasing regulation. The update says: “Following consideration of the increasing costs of professional […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. David Cathcart 4th July 2018 at 11:21 am

    Are the personal details of all the senior bank officials being included – dream on

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com