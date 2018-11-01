Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Advisers fear justifying DFM fees to clients

By

New research suggests that one of the main conerns advisers that choose not to outsource to discretionary managers have is being able to justify the increased fees to clients.

The second part of the Rathbones and CoreData’s value of DFMs report released today says there is no “damaging effect” on advisers’ credibility if they outsource investment management.

Depsite this, two thirds of respondents believe it would be a struggle to prove their worth to clients if investments were managed externally.

Twenty-seven per cent of surveyed advisers also fear external managers will steal their clients.

Losing control of investments or the value chain (75 per cent,) and the cost of outsourcing cost (76 per cent) were also primary concerns.

On average, advisers who do use DFMs spend a quarter of their week meeting clients, according to Rathbones.

The findings show 45 per cent of those advisers conduct more meetings with clients currently than when investments were managed in-house.

How to…select a DFM

More than half (55 per cent) say client trust has increased as a result of using a DFM.

A total 97 per cent of respondents to Rathbones also say end-user clients are satisfied with the use of third parties.

Rathbones Unit Trust Management chief executive Mike Webb says DFM solutions should look to support the adviser/client relationship more  positively.

He says: “[This] will help ensure the DFM industry continues to make changes to provide suitable, tailored services and address any of the lingering fears advisers might still hold.”

Recommended

A pink piggy bank with a Union Jack
1

FCA issues Dear CEO letter in response to Sipp failures

If a Sipp firm cannot meet its financial commitments it may be in the interest to customers for all or part of its business to be sold to another firm, the FCA has said today in a Dear CEO letter to Sipp operators. The regulator claims that operators must communicate “in an open and cooperative […]

Westiminster houses of parliament
2

SJP: Budget offers no long-term solutions for pensions

Pension measures in yesterday’s Budget confirming banning cold-calling and raising the lifetime allowance are only small solutions for larger problems, according to St James’s Place. The advice giant responded to the fairly quiet Budget for the pensions sector by noting that no proposed solutions are long-term. SJP head of pensions strategy Claire Trott says news that […]
1

Trusts made simple

Ian Smart – Product Architect, Royal London Whether or not a client’s life policy should be written in trust is something every adviser should consider. And there are times when writing a plan in trust is essential for the plan to achieve its objectives – for example, relevant life policies. These are life policies taken out […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Paul-Lewis-grey

Paul Lewis: Banks must step up efforts on scam prevention

New rules mean banks will have to take more responsibility for fraud protection. But is it enough? Last month, the police reporting service Action Fraud tweeted: “2019 will not be a happy year for fraudsters.” It was referring to a new initiative where banks will check the name of the payee before transferring money to […]

Elderly-People-Paperwork-Old-Pension-Pensioners-700x450.jpg

Advisers bolster support for vulnerable clients

Advisers are helping staff increase support for vulnerable clients due to the growth in inquiries about later life, research from Prudential shows. The insurer finds that nearly three out of four firms have specific rules for advising vulnerable clients and half of firms train staff to spot signs of cognitive impairment. More than two out […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com