Advisers favour single rate of pension tax relief

A majority of independent financial advisers think there should be a single rate of tax relief according to this week’s Money Marketing poll.

More than 120 advisers took part in the poll with 77 in favour of a single rate of tax relief, 39 against and six undecided.

Yellowtail Financial planning managing director Dennis Hall explains the result is to be expected.

He says: “I am not surprised at this result as advisers take a pragmatic view of pensions tax relief. They want to retain it in some way rather than scrap it completely and move toward the tax treatment we see in Isas, for example. A flat rate would be a good compromise and be a fair way of reforming tax relief.”