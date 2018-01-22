Money Marketing
Advisers favour single rate of pension tax relief

By

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpgA majority of independent financial advisers think there should be a single rate of tax relief according to this week’s Money Marketing poll.

More than 120 advisers took part in the poll with 77 in favour of a single rate of tax relief, 39 against and six undecided.

Yellowtail Financial planning managing director Dennis Hall explains the result is to be expected.

He says: “I am not surprised at this result as advisers take a pragmatic view of pensions tax relief. They want to retain it in some way rather than scrap it completely and move toward the tax treatment we see in Isas, for example. A flat rate would be a good compromise and be a fair way of reforming tax relief.”

Comments

There are 2 comments

  1. Mark Hassall 22nd January 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Interesting ! hardly a representative sample ! If we continue to squeeze the middle classes then we will increase the demands on the state system
    Mark Hassall
    Moneyology

  2. Robert Milligan 22nd January 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Why O Why do we need, in 2018 a Government Incentive to save, We have all we need LISA & ISA, anything else is pure Political correctness, If the Country is in the state it is, and it is!! Stop all Tax Relief on all Savings and lets become responsible for our own financial independence. We all need to Grow Up.

Leave a comment