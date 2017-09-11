Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Advisers favour direct status over network membership

Just over a quarter of respondents thought advisers should be part of a network

By

Social-Networking-Technology-Organisation-Chart-700x450.jpgDirectly authorised status is more than twice as popular as network membership among advisers, a Money Marketing poll suggests.

Of the 169 advisers that responded to the poll, 58 per cent said advisers should opt for directly authorised status.

More than a quarter, 26 per cent, said advisers should be part of a network, while 16 per cent of respondents were unsure.

Consolidation among networks has resulted in deals between Intrinsic and Caerus, and vertically integrated firms Sanlam and Tavistock Financial so far in 2017.

Networks such as Openwork and St James’s Place have reported significant increases in adviser numbers in recent years. Combined, the pair have around 7,000 advisers on their book out of the roughly 25,000 operating in England and Wales.

Some other networks, such as Tenet, have appointed representatives as well as offering services to directly authorised advisers.

Recommended

5

Sanlam takes over 158-adviser network

Sanlam has acquired Tavistock’s financial advice network, Tavistock Financial. The deal adds 158 advisers and 25 staff to Sanlam’s current 60 financial planners. It will also add £1.5 billion to Sanlam UK’s assets under advice. The move is part of South African listed Sanlam’s bid to build a bigger advice presence in the UK by restructuring […]

charlie palmer
5

FCA wins battle to ban former network boss

The FCA has succeeded in its battle to ban and fine Charlie Palmer, the former chief executive of adviser network Financial Limited. Palmer began an appeal of his £86,691 FCA fine earlier this year. The regulator found that Palmer had allowed Financial Limited’s advisers to give potentially unsuitable advice through a light touch approach to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Savings-Education-University-Piggy-Bank-Book-Study-700x450.jpg

Openwork aims to convert more mortgage advisers to IFAs

Openwork aims to convert more mortgage advisers to IFAs with a new study programme. The programme, Route to Wealth, is designed to encourage more mortgage advisers to move into pensions and investments. Route to Wealth will be a two-year structured training programme, with all costs paid back by Openwork. Openwork mortgage director John Cupis says: “Over […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment