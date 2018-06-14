Advisers dominate latest FSCS default list

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme declared eight firms in default in May, including advice firms from Wales, Yorkshire and the Midlands.

The firms on the list include Welsh adviser Grosvenor Butterworth, West Midlands advisers Lifeboat Financial Advisers and Platinum Independent Advisers and London-based Argent Personal Finance Managers.

Also on the list are Yorkshire firms Alliance Independent Financial Advisers and Leeds & York Financial Services.

FSCS pays out £5.7m compensation to Strand Capital customers

Hertfordshire business Hillyard Financial Consultants (UK) and Southport-based EBA.

Customers of the eight firms could now be eligible to claim for compensation.

FSCS chief corporate affairs officer Alex Kuczynski says: “We want anyone who believes they may be owed money as a result of their dealings with any of these firms to get in touch as we may be able to help you.”