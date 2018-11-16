Advisers ditch online CPD in favour of events

Money Marketing
Lessons to be learntAdvisers prefer to fulfill their continuing professional development requirements by attending events rather than engaging with online learning materials, research from Prudential shows.

The Prudential Adviser Barometer shows 60 per cent of respondents said events was the best format for CPD last year, rising to 63 per cent this year.

While 44 per cent were most in favour of online CPD activities in 2017, only 26 per cent said the same this year.

A third of advisers found video to be the best format for CPD training in 2017, rising slightly to 38 per cent for 2018.

Around half of advisers still said they only did the minimum amount of CPD required of them both this year and in 2017.

Two out of five also believe increased certification is an unnecessary burden on their business.

ISJ Independent Financial Planning director Lena Patel says events are more engaging because advisers can learn from their peers at the same time.

She says: “Going to events means you can practice your skills in action and that helps build your everyday skills and get a broader view on the issues facing the industry in that moment.

“Online can be good as well though because it can be on in the office and you don’t need to go anywhere or take time out to travel so a mixture of the both works very well.”

A total 55 per cent of advisers now say they most prefer a mix of online training and events, up slightly from 52 per cent in 2017.

  1. Harry Katz 16th November 2018 at 2:03 pm

    In case those who organise on-line CPD are wondering why events are more popular here are a few reasons. I wonder if others concur?

    1. You can ask questions at an event
    2. There are no distractions at an event. There are when you are on line in the office or at home.
    3. You have the chance to interact with others at an event.

