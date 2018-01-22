FundsNetwork glitch disrupts adviser business

Fidelity-owned FundsNetwork is working to fix an issue that has disrupted advisers placing Junior Isa business with it.

Money Marketing understands some advisers were experiencing problems with the platform last week, including when trying to trying to make additional payments to a Fidelity Jisa.

An issue with FundsNetwork’s online system meant advisers had to use paper forms.

A FundsNetwork spokesman says: “This is a very recent issue and only impacts advisers who place Jisa business with FundsNetwork, which represents a very small number of advisers that we service. We are working quickly to resolve the issue.”

Annual accounts posted to Companies House in December for Financial Administration Services, the company that operates FundsNetwork and Fidelity Personal Investing, show the company posted a loss of £15.9m in the 12 months ending 30 June 2017.