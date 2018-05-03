Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Advisers demand more pay over regulatory overload

By
Susan Hill
Susan Hill is a chartered financial planner at Susan Hill Financial Planning

Advisers claim they should be paid more for the extra work new regulations are bringing to their companies.

European regulations that were implemented this year, such as Mifid II and Priips, require adviser firms to produce additional reporting on product suitability and build cost disclosure documents to improve transparency for their clients.

Speaking today at Money Marketing Interactive, Susan Hill Financial Planning chartered financial planner Susan Hill says she has not increased costs on the back of new regulations but argues fees should match the extra work she is putting in producing the revamped clients reporting.

She says: “I show clients how much they are paying me through the year and I realise they don’t pay me enough for my work. I am not worried about [regulation] but more on putting together information from providers.

“I use a back office system for cost reporting. There is more work to do, I haven’t increased costs but I should charge more for the extra work I am doing for clients.”

The comments come as Money Marketing and recruitment consultants BWD found that salaries across the advice profession reached record highs in 2017 and are set to increase further in the coming years.

Also speaking on the panel, TCC technical director Philip Deeks says adopting a “bottom up” approach to charges would help advisers justify their costs and demonstrate value for money to clients.

On whether the onerous amount of EU regulations coming to the UK market is effectively going to help clients’ outcomes, Deels said the approach of the UK regulator on transparency is set to better answer the various issues in its market.

He says: “When we look at Mifid II and Priips, they are very prescriptive and focused on disclosure. The FCA is more mature on the broader regulatory piece it is working on, like [the work on] vulnerable clients. Also, on clients outcomes, the FCA is helping more in understanding what is best for clients.”

Recommended

9

Adviser pay hits all-time high of £93,000

Adviser pay has reached a new record, according to landmark research into the profession by recruitment consultants BWD. Nearly 1000 people took part in the survey, run jointly with Money Marketing, around half of which were financial advisers. Average total earnings for employed advisers reached £93,100 in 2017, up from £81,500 in 2016. For self-employed […]

3

When will ESG take off with advisers?

The buzz around sustainable and ethical investing has been growing in recent years as more people become environmentally and socially aware. In response, asset managers such as Schroders, Investec and Aegon have all jumped on the bandwagon and are pushing a vast array of funds with an ethical dimension as the appetite for responsible investment […]

16

FCA urged not to ban contingent charging by own advisers

The FCA has been urged not to place an outright ban on contingent charging by some of its internal advisers. Money Marketing understands members of both the FCA’s smaller business practitioner panel and wider practitioner panel – two industry groups set up to advise the regulator – have put pressure on the FCA not to […]

China tech and Global Alpha: a new great leap forward

By Robin Geffen, Fund Manager and CEO

Internet giant Alibaba is exactly the type of entrepreneurial company that the high-conviction, top-performing Neptune Global Alpha Fund seeks to invest in. Established just 14 years ago in an apartment in Hangzhou, today Alibaba is larger than Amazon and eBay put together and is challenging some of the most powerful internet companies in the world…

Read more 


Important information

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Forecasts and past performance are not a guide to future performance. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. We do not undertake to advise you of any change to our views.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Firms still solving ‘nightmare’ cost reporting under Mifid II

Cost reporting under Mifid II continues to be the most challenging element for advisers when writing suitability reports, according to Pimfa director of regulation Ian Cornwall. Speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference today, Cornwall says charges reporting remains “the most difficult part” of Mifid II due to the lack of standardised templates. He says: […]

LGIM outlines ETF ambitions

Legal & General Investment Management plans to launch 20 ETFs by the end of 2018 as it expands into the European retail market. The fund house, which manages nearly £1trn of assets globally, says it will launch new ETFs in the UK and Europe in all asset classes within core strategies, smart beta, ESG and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment