Advisers back providers paying more towards FSCS

Three quarters of advisers want life and pension providers and platforms to pay more towards Financial Compensation Scheme levies, Aegon research has found.

The survey of 150 advisers from Aegon’s advisory panel also finds 67 per cent of advisers want fund managers to contribute more for claims linked to investments.

The poll shows 63 per cent of those surveyed consider the current approach to FSCS levies is unfair.

It shows advisers are in favour of a risk-based solution with 81 per cent advocating this approach.

More than 90 per cent of those surveyed said firms involved with riskier products should pay a higher share of levies.

This puts them at odds with adviser trade body Libertatem, which has said it is opposed to risk-rating IFA firms.

Providers take on the FCA

In its December consultation on FSCS funding, the FCA said product provider contributions could increasingly fund the lifeboat scheme.

However, a senior FCA source tells Money Marketing the proposal “went down like a lead balloon” with providers.

Money Marketing understands that a further meeting involving the regulator and the Association of British Insurers took place recently in which the provider trade body again voiced its concerns over paying more towards the FSCS.

At the time of the consultation being published, the ABI criticised the proposal but other providers including Aegon, which is not a member of the ABI, supported sharing the burden of FSCS bills.

Aegon chief distribution and marketing officer Mark Till says: “Aegon believes the FSCS scheme delivers benefits to all players in the market by increasing consumer protections and confidence. This is why we believe both providers and fund managers should pay a greater share of the overall levy bill.”

Till says Aegon will include the survey findings in its response to the FCA consultation.