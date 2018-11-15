Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Advisers blame complex regulation for long working hours

By

One in four advisers are working upwards of 50 hours a week and cite complex regulatory and compliance requirements as the catalyst, Prudential research shows.

The 2018 Adviser Barometer surveyed 200 financial advisers across the UK and shows just 14 per cent worked more than 50 hours a week last year.

Thirty-two per cent of respondents to last year’s survey said they were working harder to meet compliance requirements, rising to 44 per cent for 2018.

A total 30 per cent said regulatory requirements meant longer working hours, up from 26 per cent in 2017.

Danby Bloch: Robo threat does not lie where you expect

Two-thirds of advisers are also spending up to 30 hours a month on non-fee earning activities, including CPD.

Prudential figures show 49 per cent of advisers class themselves as doing just the minimum amount of CPD.

Advisers did respond positively to digital technologies and robo-advice in this year’s Barometer with 56 per cent believing robo solutions will help grow their business.

Prudential director of special business support Vince Smith-Hughes says: “Obviously there are still concerns with robo, but most advisers have started to come around to the idea and that is a huge shift for the market.”

Prudential signs annuity referral deal with Just

A total 75 per cent of advisers say robo is a credible solution, up from 17 per cent two years ago.

Prudential business development manager Kirsty Anderson says: “Advisers are increasingly dealing with a wide range of other important issues in addition to the main job of providing advice. Views [on robo] are now changing rapidly as advisers recognise how to adapt and integrate technology to complement the value of bespoke advice.”

Nearly half (49 per cent) of respondents say their firm plans to offer robo solutions alongside traditional offerings within a year.

Consultancy firm AKG communications director Matt Ward says: “Robo is less of a threat and more of an opportunity and if advisers can drive costs down and service more clients, then robo really is a good thing.”

Can Nutmeg conquer advice?

Robos should still be careful in judging the appropriate mood of the market when developing solutions, Ward adds.

He says: “There are different fortunes for different offerings and it’s a difficult time to put new things out on the table because of costs and regulatory complexity. Propositions need to be watertight and it’s not a time for false testing. This is the time for iron cast offerings.”

Recommended
1

Are annuities missing asset class for sustainable drawdown?

How to make a pot of money last a lifetime- this is the crux of the retirement challenge. While the retirement landscape has undergone significant changes, the fundamentals of the challenge have remained the same but the responsibility for addressing it has shifted from institutions to the individual. Drawdown accounts are now the most popular […]

Stewart-Ford-500x320.jpg

Keydata boss: I have been a victim of injustice

As he loses an appeal against a £79m fine and receives a ban from the FCA, Keydata founder Stewart Ford provides an exclusive statement to Money Marketing protesting his innocence In the matter of “Stewart Owen Ford and Mark John Owen v The Financial Conduct Authority: [2018] UKUT 0358 (TCC) – Gov. UK” 1.                  I do not […]
26

Steve Bee: Hammond ignores Waspi women again

The chancellor’s last Budget before Brexit extended generosity to many, but made no mention at all of the plight of the four million women in financial hardship due to the recent seismic shifts in the state pension age. As Hammond took a seat at the end of his speech, some of the 80 or so […]

Language of inheritance tax

Would more IHT planning be done if we didn’t talk about IHT planning? Les Cameron, Head of Technical at Prudential explores. Rising IHT receipts It’s well documented that Inheritance tax (IHT) receipts are on the rise and are projected to continue to do so. Rising asset values and the frozen nil rate band are ‘to blame’. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Deutsche Bank appoints Tilney exec to head financial planning

Former Tilney executive Nick Reeves will join Deutsche Bank as the head of UK financial planning from January. The Frankfurt-headquartered bank says the appointment continues a build out of its markets since UK chief executive Michael Morley was appointed in July 2017. Morley says: “We are committed to building a model advice-led wealth management business […]

Savings of 4,000 ex-Greyfriars investors now secure

The money of thousands of investors from troubled Sipp provider and discretionary fund manager Greyfriars Asset Management have been secured through an acquisition. Sipp administrator Gaudi has successfully transferred 4,000 Sipp and Isa accounts from Greyfriars onto its books. The acquisition agreement was signed on 21 September and has now been completed. Gaudi managing director […]

FCA outlines levy plans for new govt guidance body

FCA-regulated firms will continue to fund the cost of pensions guidance and debt advice as the government moves to a new single public guidance body, the regulator has confirmed. Business contributing to the cost of debt advice in the UK will continue to do so but through split levies – one administered by devolved authorities […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com