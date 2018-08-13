More firms back adviser recruitment initiative

FP Wealth Management and wealth manager LGT Vestra have joined “plug and play” advice training initiative, Future of Advice.

Future of Advice was set up this year by Bournemouth-based IFA Kevin Forbes of Strategic Solutions in partnership with advice consultants Simplify Consulting and representatives of Bournemouth University.

The programme offers student placements in financial advice firms to encourage them to consider entering the profession after graduation.

Speaking to Money Marketing, Forbes says FP Wealth Management’s previous experiences with graduate interns would allow the initiative to expand its reach.

He says: “It has already taken on two placement students and then employed them after they went back so have a brilliant story to tell about how well it works. I am very pleased they came on board to share their passion for this.”

FP Wealth Management will work with Bournemouth University on accepting placement students.

Forbes says convincing Bournemouth University to reinstate its financial services degree remains Future of Adivce’s primary focus.

Until then, the initiative will look to match graduates with more advice firms, allowing them to work up to IFA status after university.