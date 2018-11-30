Advisers back cautious investments in latest sales data

Advisers and their clients were looking to diversify last month in the wake of the recent market volatility.

Fundnetwork’s latest data on most sold funds by sector suggests that advisers took a cautious outlook.

They were looking for diversification within region or asset class, and sectors traditionally seen as lower risk.

The Global sector topped the list ahead of the Volatility Managed and Mixed Investment sectors. The Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares sector was replaced in third position by the Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector.

According to Fundnetwork, the fact that North America sector made it to the fourth spot proves more cautious outlook from advisers and their clients.

It says: “The US is favoured due to its strong overall performance over the quarter, and its reputation as a historically defensive market makes it an attractive one.”

FundsNetwork head of sales Paul Richards says: “We continue to see advisers and their clients allocating towards strategies that aim to manage and mitigate volatility.”

“The markets faced significant headwinds in October, with uncertainty over Brexit and fears of US trade wars with China continuing, so it is unsurprising to see strong flows into more defensive assets in last month’s sales data.“