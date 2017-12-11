Advisers accused of â€˜exam collectingâ€™ amid dearth of equity release sales

The equity release panel at MM In Focus

Only a fraction of advisers that are qualified to sell equity release products actually do so, new research suggests, as one provider says this is because advisers like to ‘collect exams’.

According to equity release specialists Pure Retirement, around 9,000 advisers in the UK are currently qualified to offer equity release, yet just 500 to 1000 are advising on the retirement product on a monthly basis.

Speaking at the Money Marketing in Focus conference last week, head of distribution at the firm Chris Flowers suggested this is because mortgage exams are not ‘tasking’ and so some advisers may take them simply to boost their credentials.

Asked why the number of advisers actively recommending equity release products is so small, Flowers said:

“There are a number of reasons, but the honest answer is that people just collect exams. You might not like it, but I think people get the idea that they can read on the weekend then go [and take the exam] on Monday.

“Being really honest, it’s not the most tasking of exams and I think advisers think: ‘if I can get a few more points then I’ll get my exam’. I think that’s happened for a fair few.

“People want to be able to take an exam just so they can talk about it, so I think there are a lot of clients that go to advisers that talk about it and say ‘I’ve got the qualification’ but then not actually transact the business.”

FPS London IFA Robert Taylor, who was in the audience suggested Flowers should be ‘careful’ about what he said, adding that he took the exam so as to understand the whole of the market, but has ultimately decided to specialise in other areas.

Just director of distribution compliance Roger Pangbourne said that in his experience, “advisers do not take exams just for the sake of it.”

Earlier in the talk Flowers had suggested that the lack of activity in the equity release market – which totaled £3 billion last year – was due to a lack of education and support for advisers.

“The best way to describe this is like a driving test: the whole process was learning to pass a test and then once you’d passed that’s when you really learned how to drive.

“I think the same can be said for the equity release market, where you sit an exam to be able to pass a test but then once you’ve got that qualification where do you go – what support is out there?”