Advisers accused of â€˜exam collectingâ€™ amid dearth of equity release sales

By
The equity release panel at MM In Focus

Only a fraction of advisers that are qualified to sell equity release products actually do so, new research suggests, as one provider says this is because advisers like to ‘collect exams’.

According to equity release specialists Pure Retirement, around 9,000 advisers in the UK are currently qualified to offer equity release, yet just 500 to 1000 are advising on the retirement product on a monthly basis.

Speaking at the Money Marketing in Focus conference last week, head of distribution at the firm Chris Flowers suggested this is because mortgage exams are not ‘tasking’ and so some advisers may take them simply to boost their credentials.

Asked why the number of advisers actively recommending equity release products is so small, Flowers said:

“There are a number of reasons, but the honest answer is that people just collect exams. You might not like it, but I think people get the idea that they can read on the weekend then go [and take the exam] on Monday.

“Being really honest, it’s not the most tasking of exams and I think advisers think: ‘if I can get a few more points then I’ll get my exam’. I think that’s happened for a fair few.

“People want to be able to take an exam just so they can talk about it, so I think there are a lot of clients that go to advisers that talk about it and say ‘I’ve got the qualification’ but then not actually transact the business.”

FPS London IFA Robert Taylor, who was in the audience suggested Flowers should be ‘careful’ about what he said, adding that he took the exam so as to understand the whole of the market, but has ultimately decided to specialise in other areas.

Just director of distribution compliance Roger Pangbourne said that in his experience, “advisers do not take exams just for the sake of it.”

Earlier in the talk Flowers had suggested that the lack of activity in the equity release market – which totaled £3 billion last year – was due to a lack of education and support for advisers.

“The best way to describe this is like a driving test: the whole process was learning to pass a test and then once you’d passed that’s when you really learned how to drive.

“I think the same can be said for the equity release market, where you sit an exam to be able to pass a test but then once you’ve got that qualification where do you go – what support is out there?”

Comments

There are 10 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Nicholas Pleasure 11th December 2017 at 9:29 am

    To be truly independent you need to be able to advise on equity release as it may be the correct solution for the occasional client. I wouldn’t call this exam collecting; I’d call it ensuring that you can meet the needs of all potential clients.

    You need to have a good idea of what you are talking about even if you refer this business elsewhere.

  2. David Bennett 11th December 2017 at 9:32 am

    IMO, forward planning must be a good thing.

    An IFA can not know in advance whether Equity Release be appropriate for the next client.

  3. Harry Katz 11th December 2017 at 9:39 am

    Mr Flowers’ comments rather highlight what these events are all about. Providers flogging their wares under the organisers cloak of pretending to educate attendees.

    The speakers pay to be able to present their products, the organisers supplement their bottom line in order to be able to continue to distribute FOC.

    To rather put Mr Flowers straight – those who bother to get educated then fully understand what a colossal rip off equity release is and should only be used as a very, very last resort.

    • George Nicola 11th December 2017 at 10:08 am

      Rather a strong and controversial statement Mr Katz – in the same vein as your first paragraph, it seems as though your post is designed to instigate a response which, on this occasion, it has succeeded in doing!

      As for ‘bother to get educated’ then maybe you should consider that there are sometimes situations which even the most educated cannot understand nor comprehend until they have been there and experienced it.

      And by the way, having an education/qualification does not mean you know what you are talking about, nor does being the most vocal.

  4. Kevin Bailey 11th December 2017 at 9:41 am

    Could it be that despite the heavy marketing, equity release is relatively poor value for the majority of clients and those of us qualified to advise upon ER suggest and recommend more valid alternatives?

  5. Perryn Edwards 11th December 2017 at 9:59 am

    I took the exam to advise on equity release alongside all the other areas of advice relevant to our retiring and retired clients. I didn’t take the exam to sell equity release in all circumstances. As with all other products, it’s suitable for those clients it’s suitable for, and no-one else!

  6. Gary Bush 11th December 2017 at 10:02 am

    I also find the comments of Chris Flowers questionable!

    I am one of these numbers that is qualified but doesn’t arrange them.

    The reasoning behind this is that during the qualification process it taught me that I’d rarely need to advise on these products as there is usually a MUCH better way around it that is FAR more beneficial to clients than Equity Release.

    If you are playing with a full set of cards you have all the options available to help your clients in the most financially sensible way.

    I suggest Mr Flowers needs to work at the coalface and then perhaps eat his words.

    Gary, http://www.MortgageShop.com

  7. George Nicola 11th December 2017 at 10:02 am

    1) Many advisers take the equity release exam in order to build up their points for their chartered status, with no intention of advising in this market – which is fine, I have qualifications in areas I do not advise in;
    2) Support for those who want to or are already active in the market is important but what would also assist is the education of those who do not advise (whether qualified or not). I often come across scenarios that should have at least considered equity release;
    3) Education should be to financial advisers but also to wealth/tax managers, solicitors, accountants, carers, doctors, etc.

  8. Geoff Sharpe 11th December 2017 at 10:41 am

    By the same token, was RDR not an exam collecting exercise to reach threshold status? Being more informed does not necessarily lead to more activity in one area.

    I am guilty as charged, but every one of my 550 CII credits has been relevant at some time, giving me the knowledge to discount equity release if it was not right for the client.

  9. Philip Castle 11th December 2017 at 11:16 am

    I find Mr Flowers comments some what insulting.
    I agree with Gary Bush I rarely need to advise on these products as there is usually a MUCH better way around it that is FAR more beneficial to clients than Equity Release. I havehad the ER qualification since before it became mandatory, my mortgage adviser has it and my apprentice before him had it too and yet between us we’ve still only done 4 or so Lifetime mortgages in over 20 years.
    Our target market/demographic as investment advisers rarely need to resort to equity release, but we want to be able to discuss and advise AGAINST it when it is NOT needed even more so than when it IS needed.
    If Mr Flowers doesn’t understand that then he is an idiot.

Leave a comment