Adviser wins seat in local election

A financial adviser has won a seat in his local County Council elections.

Paul Charles Cooper, a financial adviser at Aitana Financial Services, took 42 per cent of the votes in his Maidstone South constituency in last Thursday’s election, beating the Liberal Democrat candidate to the seat by 300 votes.

UKIP and the Labour Party came in third and fourth with 9 and 8 per cent of the vote respectively.

Cooper, who has been the Conservative Party’s Maidstone and the Weald chairman since March, was elected as voters across Kent returned the Tories to a majority.

He will now join the local council, which has responsibility for areas including education, transport and social care.

Cooper, who educated himself at the Open University, completed the CeMAP qualification in mortgage advice last year.

Barclays Bank director of public policy Allen Simpson is also looking to stand for Labour in Maidstone and the Weald at the forthcoming general election in June.