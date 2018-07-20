Money Marketing
Adviser trade body calls on govt to save pension dashboard

Adviser trade body Pimfa has called on the government to go forward with the pensions dashboard as rumours swirl that ministers are considering abandoning the idea.

Pimfa’s call comes after reports claim work and pensions secretary Esther McVey believes that the pensions dashboard would be a distraction to rolling out universal credit and so should not be provided by the state.

Pimfa isn’t the first to push back against the abandonment of the idea, as within three days of it starting, over 17,000 people signed a petition that also calls upon the government to stand by its commitment to go live with the dashboard in 2019.

Pimfa believes that the pensions dashboard would be vital in retirement planning.

Pimfa senior policy adviser Simon Harrington says the Pimfa is “extremely disappointed by this speculation.”

He believes that “it is important that the government stands by its commitment regarding the pensions dashboard”.

He also added that Pimfa feels the pensions dashboard can play a “crucial role in both engaging savers, as well as reducing the cost of advice, ensuring more people are delivered better outcomes in retirement”.

