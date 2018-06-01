Adviser trade body calls on FCA to improve fee consultations

Adviser trade body Pimfa wants the FCA to better communicate proposed changes to its fees so more firms will be engaged in its consultations.
The FCA published its consultation on proposed fees and levies for 2018/2019 in April. Submissions closed today.
A 4.2 per cent increase in adviser fees was proposed for the coming year.
In its submission to the consultation Pimfa says the regulator should look at how it it presents information to firms.
A Pimfa spokeswoman says: “The FCA should consider improving the manner in which financial information is presented in future consultations on fees and levies, including consideration as to whether a different format, with revised data, would facilitate better engagement with stakeholders, resulting in a more effective consultation.”
She says: “The FCA’s current approach to the annual funding requirement has been in place for many years and regulatory costs are a major concern to firms.”
The total proposed annual funding requirement for 2018/19 is £543.9m, an increase of 3.2 per cent. The regulator attributed the increase largely to Brexit and new regulation including Mifid II.
Feedback on responses together with final fees and levy rates in a policy statement will be published in July.
Non-confidential respondents to CP18/10 include Aviva, Simplybiz and the Association of British Insurers.
Ever since the inception of regulation there has always been complaints and criticism of the regulated. Sometimes warranted, sometimes not.
However we really now have to ask yet again if the personnel at the regulator are really fit for purpose. Of course this doesn’t apply to root and branch and there is (and always has been) some really excellent people at Canary Wharf.
But we really must ask questions when we see the many failings of the ‘big bananas’. Most recently Lesley Titcomb. In her role at TPR she received one of the most damning verdicts ever on a public servant by MPs.
One must ask how effective she was when at the FSA/FCA.
There are of course other examples of senior management not meeting expectations.
As has been said before: is a sinecure at the regulator just an exercise in polishing one’s CV in the hope of more lucrative posts to come? It certainly appears so. Also the revolving door between the big four and the regulator also leaves a nasty taste for many.
The FCA could start by making it possible for a firm to calculate what their fees might be in advance without needing a degree in advances mathematics and bureaucracy. It really shouldn’t be as complex as it is.
If we can calculate it ourselves, we can plan our cashflow better. Currently it is always an unpleasant surprise.