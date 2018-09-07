Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Adviser trade body adds three new board members

By

Boardroom-Business-Chair-Executive-Corporate-700x450.jpgAdvice and wealth management trade body Pimfa has bolstered its board with three new members.

The hires come just over a year since legacy campaign groups Apfa and the WMA merged.

The three new appointments come from a range of asset management backgrounds, as Heartwood Wealth Management chief executive Tracey Davidson, Ruffer chief financial officer Myles Marmion and The Private Office chief executive Penny Lovell all take on permanent roles.

Will advisers and managers be at loggerheads in merged trade body?

Lovell says: “The UK is a global leader in investment advice and financial management. But for that position to be maintained, we as an industry must all work together.”

There have been a number of departues of both legacy Apfa and WMA staff since the merger, however, including Apfa senior policy adviser Caroline Escott, former WMA chairman Tim Ingram, and former Rathbone’s chief executive Andy Pomfret.

Pimfa has reaffirmed its position on a number of issues since the merger, including coming out against a contingent charging ban and warning over the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the investment community.

It has also been critical of Priips Key Information Documents, as well as calling for discretionary fund managers to not be included in a new Financial Services Compensation Scheme levy.

However, it has not been as clear over whether it will continue Apfa’s campaign for the introduction of a longstop on Financial Ombudsman Service complaints after the FCA dismissed the idea as part of its recent review of FSCS funding.

Recommended

Aegon brings back executive as Cofunds issues rumble on

Former Aegon chief operating officer Tommy Young has rejoined the provider as a consultant as it continues to resolve issues with the Cofunds replatforming. Young was appointed chief operating officer at Aegon in 2011 having joined the provider in 2009 as governance and controls director of its sales and distribution business. He retired in February. […]
4

FOS orders compensation over Sipp delay by Mattioli Woods

The Financial Ombudsman Service has decided that Mattioli Woods must pay compensation over a botched Sipp administration which resulted in delays to a transfer, but does not have to pay back some of the fees it charged. Despite an initial ruling in his favour, a client said the FOS adjudicator had calculated redress unfairly, and […]

Question-Marks-Questions-500x320.jpg
8

What do advisers charge for pension consolidation?

Advisers charge an average of close to £3,000 for advice on pension consolidation, research has found. A survey of just over 100 advisers conducted by consumer champion Which? in May this year found that, on average, financial advisers are charging £2,879 to roll multiple pensions worth up to £150,000 into a single self-invested personal pension. […]

Standard Life Aberdeen begins share buyback after Phoenix deal

Standard Life Aberdeen has begun buying back shares from investors after selling its life arm to Phoenix. According to a stock exchange announcement this morning, SLA has purchased nearly 770,000 ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International at an average price of 318p a share, costing SLA around £245m. The announcement adds that SLA intends to […]

Leading Edge – April 2017

There is little doubt 2017 will be a year of political uncertainty. Leading Edge is Royal London Asset Management’s regular review of investment markets. This edition explores some of the impacts that this uncertainty is having on investors, from the pitfalls of prediction within UK equity investing to the dangers of opting for convenience over […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

ONS figures show number of savers at record high

More people than ever are now saving for retirement through occupational pension schemes. The number of savers rose 12 per cent from £13.5 million to £15.1 million in 2016, according to Office for National Statistics data. Active membership of defined contribution pension schemes increased to 7.7 million from 6.4 million two years ago. The survey […]

Brewin Dolphin hires another six for advice expansion

Discretionary fund manager Brewin Dolphin has continued its advice arm recruitment drive with another six hires. The appointments come from across the UK and include hires into Edingburgh, London and Belfast. Former Succession adviser Ross Belford and Edinburgh Wealth Management paraplanner Graeme Muir join in Scotland. There are also two more hires to Brewin’s London team, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com