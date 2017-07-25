Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Adviser reliance on multi-asset funds doubles as cost focus bites

By

A focus on costs has seen the proportion of advisers relying on multi-asset funds double in 2017, research from Aegon UK shows.

Thirty six per cent of advisers predominantly use multi-asset funds, rivalling model portfolios, where popularity has dipped from 41 per cent in 2016 to 36 per cent this year.

Last year, a Platforum survey showed only 18 per cent of advisers relied predominantly on multi asset funds.

Aegon investment director Nick Dixon says: “We’ve seen a rise in the popularity of multi-asset funds as advisers face up to greater cost and regulatory pressures and look to simplify investment administration processes.

“While some who have large numbers of high-value clients are looking to gain discretionary fund manager permissions, others see multi-asset funds as a cost-effective way of addressing mainstream investment needs.”

Eight per cent of advisers said they relied on DFMs, while 12 per cent counted on single-strategy funds and 9 per cent focussed on stockpicking.

Dixon says Aegon has been investing heavily in its model portfolio functionality for advisers through the Aegon Retirement Choices platform.

“Model portfolios aren’t going anywhere soon,” Dixon argues. “Advisers are, and will continue to, find appetite amongst clients for their uniquely tailored portfolios.”

Most Read

Recommended

Fawcett-Jeremy-Platforum-2013-700.jpg

Platforum: How the D2C platform market is evolving

We may hit peak oil before 2020 after which production goes into terminal decline. At Platforum’s recent D2C & Digital Investing conference, it was suggested by Econsultancy founder Ashley Friedlein that we have already hit peak CDO – the point at which the chief digital officer function is most prevalent in companies. Of course this […]

Burnett: what needs to happen for value to start performing again?

Value stocks have significantly underperformed growth stocks in Europe in the past decade. However, Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund, believes we are now approaching an inflection point. Watch the video below to find out more. In the video, Rob discusses: How low inflation and loose monetary policy since the global financial […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil Bray: Perfecting your web presence for the Age of Google

I remember giving a presentation to a group of advisers a couple of years ago. The subject was one I can happily speak about at length: how advisers can create effective websites. My audience were an extremely positive and engaged bunch. All except for one chap at the back. While others listened carefully, he sat there, […]

Globe-Global-World-Map-700x450.jpg

Brexit slaps Rathbones with £15m hit as old offices sit empty

Softening demand for London property has delivered Rathbones a £15m cost in H1 as its former Mayfair offices remain empty following its move to the City in February. The hit, detailed in its latest results, comes as asset manager profits come under the spotlight in the face of regulatory pressure, although Rathbones’ reveals it has still achieved its 30 per cent […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

London – £35-45K+ (depending on experience) + Benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment