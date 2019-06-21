Adviser raises alarm after DB transfers made to unregulated Malta investments

Vulnerable clients encouraged to invest in vehicles such as fractional hotel ownership and high-risk loan notes, Money Honey managing director warns

A financial adviser has complained about the treatment of three vulnerable clients who had their defined benefit pensions transferred to unregulated investments in Malta.

The cases date back to 2015/16

when the clients were approached by unregulated introducers, who convinced them to move their DB pensions to get better benefits, according to the complaints letters from Money Honey managing director Jane Hodges.

She claims that at least one of the individuals involved with the unregulated introducer firm was also a director at the collapsed Resort Group and its sales arm First Review Pension Services.

Both Resort Group and First Review Pension Services were the subject of a BBC Panorama investigation in 2016 into free pension reviews and Cape Verde investments.

Hodges, who has brought the cases to Money Marketing’s attention, is currently attempting to retrieve money for clients.

Money Marketing has seen two complaint letters written on behalf of the clients by Money Honey, and information about a third case being prepared.

One client was retired on ill-health grounds and living on state benefits at the time of the advice. Another has learning difficulties, while the third is still in employment.

The client in ill health was a deferred member of a DB scheme and was approached by a will writer based in Yorkshire, who convinced her to transfer.

Her funds were moved into a Maltese Qrops, although the complaint argues that she never had any intention of moving overseas.

She was assigned an offshore financial adviser based in Cyprus, and then her funds were moved into illiquid loan notes and illiquid Resort Group holdings, according to the complaint.

The client with learning difficulties was cold-called in 2015 and was told the sooner he moved his pension, the better, Hodges reports.

He was inexperienced financially and was assessed as having a high-to-medium risk rating when he should have been registered as cautious, Hodges says.

A final salary transfer value of £111,960 was sent to the Qrops and Hodges says she has seen a letter stating First Review Pension Services made the transfer. The range of investments the pensions from the three clients have fallen into include fractional hotel ownership that can only be encashed if sold to another investor with a quoted 15 per cent transaction fee; loan notes that cannot be encashed early and are in high-risk companies; and a high-risk global investment fund with ongoing annual charges of 2.25 per cent.

Hodges says clients were approached to transfer their DB pensions overseas by the introducer firm, which would then get an authorised financial advice business to do the transfer value analysis and give the advice letter.

The authorised firm did not consider the client’s situation or ever speak to them, she alleges.

The introducer, whether First Review Pension Services or a similar company, did all the transfer paperwork with clients who, in some cases, Hodges says, were unaware that they had been advised not to transfer.

An overseas investment adviser was appointed, who then recommended the unregulated investments, which were mainly linked to the Resort Group in Hodges’ cases.

The adviser signed the transfer paperwork for the Qrops in Malta so it could accept the funds.

Hodges says: “This is a situation where clients are left in a Catch-22, where it is too expensive to stay, too expensive to leave, and where they shouldn’t be there in the first place.

“We have been trying to help clients complain to the adviser, offshore adviser, Financial Services Compensation Scheme, Financial Ombudsman Service, and are appealing to Qrops to discount their fees to help disadvantaged clients. Clients would have no idea where to start.”

The issue of clients losing money via unregulated investments in Sipps has been a recurring theme in Money Marketing’s coverage of the advice market over the past 18 months.

There have been extensive reports on claims issued against Sipp providers like Liberty Sipp, Berkeley Burke and Carey Pensions over their role in accepting unregulated investments.

Last week, the FSCS said it was accepting claims against GPC Sipp, which was placed into administration on 11 June.

GPC Sipp specialises in the provision of technical and administration services to Guardian Pension Trustees Limited, which acts as the corporate trustee of Sipps and SSASs.

It administers around 3,200 Sipps and around 50 SSASs, with a total investment value of roughly £130m.

In a statement, the FSCS said: “FSCS is aware that many GPC customers were advised by independent financial advisers to transfer existing pensions into a GPC Sipp.

“Following the pension transfer, customers had their pension funds placed in high-risk, non-standard investments, many of which have become illiquid.”

The FSCS also declared the Lifetime Sipp Company in default last week.

The complexity of claims related to Lifetime Sipp’s books meant the FSCS had to spend a lot of time making detailed assessments of them.

A report on Companies House from 2 April authored by Lifetime Sipp’s administrators said it was proving difficult to handle 3,600 unsecured creditor claims, valued at £56.5m.

The report said it would take “several years” to resolve and the administrators continue to work with the FSCS on the matter.

The FSCS says: “Our investigations have focused on the levels of due diligence Lifetime carried out prior to allowing customers to make specific investments under their pensions. FSCS has determined that protected claims exist against the firm.

“Claims already submitted against Lifetime will shortly be passed to our claims processing teams for assessment. Around 400 customers are affected.”