Money Marketing
Adviser put into default over DB transfers raises money for appeal

By

A financial adviser whose firm was put into default after the FCA removed its defined benefit transfer permissions is crowdfunding to support a legal challenge.

Shropshire-based Financial Page was formally declared in default in April 2017, alongside Merseyside firm Henderson Carter Associates.

The two advice firms both had an appointed representative relationship with London-based lead generator Hennessy Jones, according to the FCA Register.

Both Financial Page and Henderson Carter were told by the FCA to terminate their relationships with Hennessy Jones and banned from conducting any pension transfers or switches into Sipps.

An administrators report for Henderson Carter in 2016 noted the FCA was conducting an investigation into the firm, while Financial Page underwent a so-called Section 166 review from the regulator into concerns it had.

The firm’s principal, Andrew Page, has now set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for legal action.

Posting the page on his LinkedIn account this morning, he claims that there has been “malpractice” against both him and a pension trustee.

The page has currently raised £2,540 of a £50,000 target.

Page writes: “I have raised the issue with the police and my MP, so far all to no avail. I am now seeking funding that will allow me to take on these government bodies on a more even playing field with the full intention of getting both into a court of law where their wrongdoings can be exposed for all to see.”

Page’s FCA Register entry shows he was previously an adviser at Financial Limited, the network that collapsed after an FCA investigation into unsuitable advice.

He also worked at DBS Financial Management, which was fined multiple times by different regulators before being subsumed into Sesame, as well as working for a period at St James’s Place.

Savers over-taxed £400m since pension freedoms

Savers have been over-taxed more than £400m since the start of pensions freedoms in April 2015, data from HM Revenue and Customs shows. This comes in the form of income tax which is deducted when individuals make lump sum withdrawals from their pension fund after the age of 55. HMRC routinely taxes people using an ‘emergency’ […]
Advice firm linked to collapsed DFM goes into liquidation

An advice firm with ties to collapsed discretionary fund manager Greyfriars Asset Management has gone into liquidation. Consumer Wealth based in Gateshead went into voluntary liquidation on 14 January with RSM administering the wind up. It has 13 Financial Ombudsman Service complaints against it dating from 1 April 2018 to the end of December 2018. One […]
One million savers hit by MPAA since introduction

More than one million over-55s have been subject to the money purchase annual allowance since it came into force in 2015. For individuals wishing to dip into their retirement pots using the pension freedom rules, tax relief is available on contributions up to £40,000 a year, but once they make a flexible withdrawal, they instead […]

India rate cut – more to come?

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities at Neptune Investment Management India’s stockmarket rallied this week following news that the central bank was cutting interest rates more aggressively than expected. Commenting on the rate cuts and what this means for India’s economic growth, Kunal Desai notes that there were two important details in the announcement that have […]

'Dog funds' at record high

Investors have more money in under-performing funds than ever before, according to Tilney’s latest list of “dog funds”. The latest edition of the bi-annual list of under-performing funds features the highest number of dogs in its history. The 111 funds featured hold a combined £54.6bn in assets – the highest number recorded since the list […]

Brooks Macdonald appoints new chairman

Discretionary manager Brooks Macdonald has appointed Numis non-executive chairman Alan Thomas Carruthers as its new chairman. Carruthers will succeed Christopher Knight, who is due to retire following the publication of the group’s interim financial report on 14 March. 56-year-old Carruthers was formerly managing director of Cazenove Capital after serving as head of global sales trading […]
1

Foster Denovo to launch investment platform

National advice firm Foster Denovo is in the early stages of building a platform for its in-house advisers, Money Marketing has learned. The platform is currently in the pilot stage and will provide access to Foster Denovo’s portfolio range. The firm already has an internal investment management company, Sequel Investments, with a platform adding a […]

Comments

There are 7 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Sascha Klauss 8th February 2019 at 12:09 pm

    Astonishing brass neck.

    Who the hell put £2,540 in?

  2. Justin Side 8th February 2019 at 12:15 pm

    Past Business Review by the FCA
    Permisssions removed by the FCA
    MP wont take his case on
    Police wont take his case on
    Ex Financial Ltd adviser which was fined and closed down by the FCA
    Crowdfundig to get other people to pay for him to go to court.

    You really couldn’t make it up

    People like this need banning fom the industry for life.

  3. Julian Stevens 8th February 2019 at 1:03 pm

    Not a great CV is it?

  4. Peter Taylor 8th February 2019 at 1:09 pm

    We’re already donating massively to the FSCS for advisers like this!

    The regulator may have faults but there’s a common denominator.

  5. Bryan Jones 8th February 2019 at 2:29 pm

    What I cannot get my head around with these one man band crummy little IFA companies is how they ever managed to meet the FCA’s capital requirements. Financial Page had £300 in the till when put into liquidation (and the guy had such bad accounting records he could only guess at at the amount of the debts in his SoA) and Henderson Carter had £2000 with debts (excl. the misselling claims) of more than £50K.

