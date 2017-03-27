Adviser ordered to pay redress after changing benchmark

A Hertfordshire-based advice firm has been ordered to pay a couple £10,000 compensation after changing the performance benchmark of their savings.
According to a Sunday Times report, a Financial Ombudsman Service investigation resulted in Wagstaffs Wealth Management paying compensation to couple David and Josephine Kelsall, who had saved more than £1m over 50 years.
The Kelsalls became customers of Wagstaffs in 2011. They were told the performance of their savings would be measured against the FTSE 100 index with dividends reinvested. However, in February, this was changed to being measured against the FTSE 100 without dividends being reinvested.
David Kelsall, who is an experienced investor and trained accountant, tells the Sunday Times said he did not understand what he was being told by Wagstaffs.
He says: “I just took the adviser’s word on trust. It was a rainy day, so I decided to go through everything. I soon realised there were discrepancies. It took me three days to work out what was going on and then two years to prove the case to the ombudsman.”
The FOS says the Kelsalls were misled. The £10,000 compensation represents a refund of one year’s advice fees as well as compensation for distress and inconvenience.
Wagstaffs told the FOS the change in the benchmark was “unfotunate” and it was not designed to mislead. It declined to comment for the Sunday Times article.
Using a price return index as a benchmark is a pretty egregious bit of bar-lowering, up there with Daffy Duck writing “1000 LBS” on a pair of black balloons and then bench-pressing them to impress the ladies on the beach.
But ten grand for spotting it – given that Wagstaffs weren’t collecting a performance fee based on the P-easy benchmark, and that as far as I can tell, performance was decent – is a heck of a result.
Just plain sloppy, not “unfotunate”
Oh goody. Does that mean I can claim redress from the Government for changing the benchmark from RPI to CPI?
A number of points spring to mind. Why would one change the benchmark anyway especially if total return is the objective. Why use the FTSE 100 as it’s a narrow, weighted index.
Did the client lose anything as a consequence, if not what is FOS playing at? The client was an accountant and experienced investor but it took him 3 rainy days to work out what was going on?
A most peculiar and whiffy case all round I reckon.
MM do you have the case ref on this ?
I wonder if they were bench marking against the FTSE then using tracker funds
Oh wonderful maybe we can claim for the FSA/FCA moving goal posts, which has been much more eventful