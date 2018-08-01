Money Marketing
Adviser joins Schroders as personal finance director

Financial adviser Claire Walsh has been appointed as Schroders’ inaugural personal finance director.

Walsh is currently an adviser at Aspect8, part of Benchmark Capital, and will join Schroders later this month.

Schroders invested in Benchmark Capital two years ago. That firm also owns network Best Practice, network and financial planning firm Evolution Wealth, and platform Fusion Wealth.

Walsh says: “I am excited to be joining Schroders. I have long been passionate and vocal about championing financial knowledge.”

Schroders global head of marketing James Cardew says: “Claire has impressive knowledge and experience of personal finance investing from individual pension plans through to ISAs.”

Cardew says: “This deep understanding of both investments and of the fast moving marketplace means that she will be critical in helping our clients navigate the complex issues facing investors.”

According to Schroders’ recent half-year results, Benchmark Capital contributed £700m to the £1.2bn net inflows in its wealth management arm over the period.

