Tech firm seeks adviser input on software developments

Back-office provider Iress is giving advisers more say in developments with its software through a new collaboration programme.

Iress Labs is a global initiative and there are currently 75 firms involved, including six from the UK.

Iress managing director Simon Badley says the move represents a “fundamental change” in how Iress operates.

He says: “We’ve always included our clients’ ideas and suggestions of what they would like to see in our software and what business problems they are looking to solve with technology. Iress Labs means more clients will be able to participate more easily, with the software being even better for it.”

Through the labs initiative Iress says updates to software will happen more regularly, rather than once a quarter.

Advisers can also be involved in suggesting software developments and test updates before they are released.

Iress is currently working on developments through the labs initiative relating to adviser and client dashboards, tools that will support client review meetings, and improving the way advisers can manage their workflow.

Labs is being offered to advisers that use the latest Xplan software first. It will be offered through other products over time.