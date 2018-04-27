Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Adviser guide to social impact investing launched after industry-led review

By

InvestmentThe Personal Finance Society has launched a guide for advisers on social impact investing, in light of recommendations to government from an advisory group.

The guide was put together by the PFS, with the support of the government’s independent advisory group on social impact investing and the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport.

The independent advisory group was set up in 2016 with a report presented to government in November last year.

The group, led by Allianz Global Investors vice-chair Elizabeth Corley, recommended improved training for financial advisers and pension trustees.

The PFS guide will give advisers information on how to integrate value-based investing into their client recommendations.

PFS chief executive Keith Richards says: “We are aiming to provide guidance on, and give an overview of, this growing market – including recent government and regulatory activity – to help those investors with an interest in social impact investing to align their savings, pensions and investments with their personal values.”

Richards adds: “We have seen recent growth in the market for social impact investments that deliver a social impact as well as a risk-aligned rate of return. Meanwhile, the FCA has confirmed that no specific regulatory barriers exist to prevent retail investors or financial advisers increasing their involvement in social impact investing.”

Corley says: “In tandem with the recently commissioned impact investment adviser tool, the guide provides a practical resource to help advisers integrate value-based investing into their recommendations, enabling clients to support the things they care about through their choices.”

Recommended

Bring social risks into global stock analysis

Peter Rutter, Head of Equities at Royal London Asset Management, explains the importance of considering social risks when analysing stocks for selection, as including analysis from this angle can often provide some surprising results. Read the article here. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from […]

The future for alternatives: Can esoteric investments win over advisers?

Adviser attitudes towards alternative investments have changed considerably in recent years, but the market remains divided on how they should be used. What was once seen as a niche market has now become far more prevalent and investors are increasingly looking towards alternative investments as a way of diversifying their portfolios and generating returns in […]

1

FOS prepares for MP investigation

MPs are lining up their promised review of the Financial Ombudsman Service, with the focus on making sure those charged with the investigation stay independent from the adjudication service. Writing to FOS chief executive Caroline Wayman, Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan notes that a provisional terms of reference had been drawn up, but stressed […]

3

Barclays rolls back on robo-advice plans

Barclays has rolled back on plans to launch a robo-advice service, Money Marketing understands. The bank launched a new self-directed investment platform, Smart Investor, in August last year. Sources tell Money Marketing that the bank was also planning to complement this with a hybrid advice offering that would combine online services with a face-to-face element, […]

A tough start for 2017 consensus trades

By Kacper Brzezniak Every year, starting around November, investment banks (and fund managers) begin to drip out their outlooks for currencies, rates, economies, you name it, for the following year. The consensus has been largely wrong for the past four or five years; those multiple rate hikes never came, the bond market is still alive […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Industry left guessing on progress with platform market study

The FCA has been tight-lipped about the progression of the platform market study since its adviser questionnaire on platform use and charges. The FCA wrote to a number of platforms asking for feedback on the data it was collecting last August, and approached advisers in March this year asking for information on their choice of […]

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
1

Police investigate advice firm over suspected fraud

The City of London Police has launched a criminal investigation into Kingsbridge Asset Management over allegations of fraud. In 2015, Kingsbridge advisers David McKee and Kevin McMenamin were thrust into the spotlight after reports they earned more than £5m from recommending film scheme investments worth a total of £100m to some of the biggest names […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Philip Castle 27th April 2018 at 9:38 am

    I would be interested to know who was on this panel group? I would hope someone like Julia Dreblow from SRIServices.

Leave a comment