Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Adviser gadget of the week: How firms are using Amazon Echo

By
Tech - thumbnail

Amazon Echo devices were the most popular item bought on the recent Amazon Prime Day, so presumably lots of clients are now working on how to get the best out of them.

AJ Bell and Aviva have both put together examples of how the Alexa technology can be embraced by our industry.

Aviva’s Alexa Skill is designed to help consumers understand insurance jargon. At its launch in January, the Skill contained over 300 insurance terms and definitions.

AJ Bell’s Alexa Skill is for its Youinvest product to keep clients in touch with the performance of their portfolio and the market in general. If the user links their account to the Alexa mobile app they will have “read-only” access: i.e. no transactions can be carried out via it.

AJ Bell also has a second Skill providing a flash briefing on companies to watch and investment ideas.

To find these Skills simply search the Alexa Skills tab at Amazon.co.uk

Ian McKenna is director of the Finance & Technology Centre

Recommended

Technology-Tech-Currency-Money-700x450.jpg

Adviser gadget of the week: Getting your Apple iOS right

The latest update (version 10.3) to Apple’s mobile iOS operating system brings with it some useful features it is worth knowing how to activate. To me, the most valuable is to replace the existing four- or six-digit passcode with an alphanumeric one for additional security. You just cannot be too careful about security; we all […]

UK-Currency-Money-Coin-Pounds-GBP-700x450.jpg

Standard Life drawdown assets jump 11% on DB transfers

Standard Life has reported a double digit increase in assets in its drawdown propositions as more customers look to cash in on inflated defined benefit pension transfer values. In its results for the first half of 2017 released this morning, Standard Life reported that gross inflows into its UK retail arm were 63 per cent […]

Jelf flexible benefits

In Focus: How to choose a flexible benefits provider — seven top tips

Jelf Employee Benefits looks at some of the key considerations employers should think about when reviewing and choosing a flexible benefits provider. Choosing the right benefits for your employees is one thing but delivering a successful employee benefits strategy is about understanding the complete picture and delivering it in a personalised way so that it resonates with each and every individual in your business. 

Most Read

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Sprouting-Money-Growth-Emerging-Currency-700.jpg

Thomas Wells: The inflation conundrum

For much of the last decade, it seemed that central bankers had won the inflation ‘war’ and that inflation was dead. Indeed, inflation was so dead that if you were Japanese or European, you were probably more worried about deflation. As is often said, central banks don’t really do deflation, so they were quick to […]

Latest careers

IFA

Geneva, Hong Kong and Sydney – 1st year OTE £100,000 inc Negotiable basic + Relocation assistance

Comments

    Leave a comment