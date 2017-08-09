Adviser gadget of the week: How firms are using Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo devices were the most popular item bought on the recent Amazon Prime Day, so presumably lots of clients are now working on how to get the best out of them.

AJ Bell and Aviva have both put together examples of how the Alexa technology can be embraced by our industry.

Aviva’s Alexa Skill is designed to help consumers understand insurance jargon. At its launch in January, the Skill contained over 300 insurance terms and definitions.

AJ Bell’s Alexa Skill is for its Youinvest product to keep clients in touch with the performance of their portfolio and the market in general. If the user links their account to the Alexa mobile app they will have “read-only” access: i.e. no transactions can be carried out via it.

AJ Bell also has a second Skill providing a flash briefing on companies to watch and investment ideas.

To find these Skills simply search the Alexa Skills tab at Amazon.co.uk

Ian McKenna is director of the Finance & Technology Centre