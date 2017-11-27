Money Marketing

Adviser gadget of the week: Android app brings text into sharp focus

tabletAs I love my iOS products so much, perhaps I do not give as much attention to Android apps as I should. To balance that up, this week I am looking at an Android offering that can be used to scan documents and convert them into text. It is called Text Fairy.

Text is extracted to your device’s clipboard so it can easily be pasted into other apps for editing.

The app converts images, for example, a photographed typed document, into editable text and recognises printed text from over 50 languages. At the risk of stating the obvious, the user’s device needs to be able to take a sharp image of the document to get the best results.

The big downside of Text Fairy is that it cannot read handwriting but it is free from the Google Play store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.renard.ocr&hl=en_GB. The app needs Android 4.0.3.

Ian McKenna is director of the Finance & Technology Centre

