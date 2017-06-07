Adviser gadget of the week: Allocacoc

One of the eternal challenges of mobile working is having enough power to keep your devices charged all day. If you have multiple meetings and a ton of apps going in the background it is all too easy to find your batteries bereft of juice at the end of the day. Allocacoc has created a four-port USB 2.0 hub with a built in rechargeable 5000 mAh that can provide power at 2.1A. In plain English? It will give you lots of power on the road for multiple devices, including power hungry tablets.

Called the Power USB Portable it has a couple of design features I really like. First, a cable fix is integrated into the design so your cables do not get tangled.

Also you can charge the device from a IEC connector (a standard computer/printer cable) or you can use one of their travel adapters, though these do need to be purchased separately.

This looks a good solution for powering multiple devices on the road. Price is €24.95 inc tax. See www.allocacocshop.com/products/PowerUSBPortable