Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Average entry point for advice £59,000, study finds

By

The average fund size advisers give advice on is just over £59,000 though many still advise on lower pots, Prudential research has found.

Almost half (43 per cent) of the advisers polled say they do not have a minimum pension fund cut-off point for their services.

Advisers also say clients are increasingly vulnerable to scams and have low confidence after pension freedoms, leading to further longevity risks driven by poor savings habits.

Close to two-thirds of advisers (66 per cent) say a lack of saving is the most common issue among clients, along with failing to seek advice earlier in the accumulation phase.

Nearly one-third (31 per cent) of advisers also say they regularly see clients with very limited understanding of their investments.

Prudential retirement income expert Vince Smith-Hughes says: “Savers are having to take greater responsibility for ensuring their retirement funds last the rest of their life and there is a risk they pick the wrong type of investments or fall foul of fraudsters who promise high level of returns.

“This is why high-quality financial advice is good value for money. It will provide people with a financial plan for retirement, help them select the right type of retirement plan and avoid inappropriate investments.”

Money Marketing reported NS&I findings in April that showed a majority of advisers do believe in actively supporting a savings culture by managing some small portfolios.

One hundred advisers were surveyed as part of the research.

Recommended
1

FCA: Pension scammers target East of England most

The East of England is the region where people have experienced the highest percentage of scam attempts on their pensions or investments over the past 12 months, the FCA says. Its latest Financial Lives survey published today looks at the financial situation of people across the UK and highlights where people may be more vulnerable. The […]

Equitable Life sale to bring windfall for policyholders

Embattled mutual insurer Equitable Life has been bought by Reliance Life, part of the Life Company Consolidation Group. In March reports emerged the firm was preparing to sell. Equitable Life, which has been in run-off since closing to new business in 2000, was still technically owned by its more than 300,000 remaining policyholders, most of […]
8

Robert Reid: Ambulance chasers hunt their next prey

Sometimes in business you can have an exceptional year and, provided you do not take it for granted, all is good. Allowing expenses to match an unsustainable increase in revenue is asking for trouble. As the claims deadline for PPI draws closer, it is clear the ambulance chasers will be looking elsewhere to continue the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Do DFMs need to be more transparent in declaring VAT charges?

Discretionary fund manager charges have come under increasing scrutiny since the FCA launched its platform market study in July last year. The regulator is currently looking at the role of DFMs in the value chain to see if their charges are justified, with the results expected to be revealed later this summer. Money Marketing has […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com