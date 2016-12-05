Adviser becomes youngest PFS fellow at age 22

A 22-year-old adviser has become the youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society.

Vito Faircloth passed his final three exams last week to qualify to become a fellow of the professional body after 21 months of study.

Faircloth qualified as a level four adviser in August 2015, and a year later joined Investment Quorum from Attivo Group.

He says: “I want to be the best adviser I can be because it’s such a privileged position to be in. Sat in front of someone as a 22-year-old and in essence they’re putting their retirement in my hands – it doesn’t get much more privileged than that.

“One of my first goals is to become one of the best advisers in the UK and one of the most competent as well. The next step is going to be building those soft skills even more under the teaching of our chief executive Lee Robertson, director Petronella West and chief investment officer Peter Lowman.”

Faircloth adds: “Longer term I want to be one of the leaders of the industry – I’ve got that strong tech background and our sector is moving towards tech more and more over time, so I think I’ll be well placed to do that.”

Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards says: “Vito’s achievement is truly remarkable and I congratulate him on becoming part of PFS history by qualifying as its youngest ever fellow.

“He is clearly a bright, enthusiastic and passionate member of our profession, and a role model for young and aspiring advisers across the country.”