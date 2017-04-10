Adviser banned for nine years over Sipp advice

The Insolvency Service has disqualified an adviser for nine years for failings relating to the transfer of low-risk pension products into high-risk storage-pod investments in Sipps.
The Insolvency Service says Keith Popplewell misused his position as an “approved person” since at least 16 July 2012.
It says Popplewell’s firm, The Pensions Office, failed to take into account clients’ financial circumstances, objectives, and attitude to risk. It also did not make sure there were appropriate systems, controls, risk analysis and management information in place.
According a notice from the service, the firm has not completed a “six-monthly” client compliance review since September 2010 and did not make sure the advice it gave was explained properly to clients by unregulated introducers.
Popplewell’s actions led to the FCA removing TPO’s permissions to give regulated pensions advice from 29 May 2013.
The Insolvency Service says at least 327 of TPO’s clients have invested at least £12m into storage-pods and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has received 265 applications for compensation.
So far 61 of the claims have been found eligible and paid and at least £1.5m has so far been paid out by the FSCS to clients of TPO. 169 claims are currently under assessment.
Surely not THE Keith Popplewell?
This guy was a financial services Guru and a great and entertaining speaker to boot. I find it hard to believe he went bust, but then perhaps a sensible commercial decision for him perhaps. But to be sanctioned by the Regulator and having so many complaints? I think that maybe there is more to this story than first appears.
For heaven’s sake who’s next? Danby Bloch? Tony Wickenden?
Check the news since – business sells client list to United Claims for a cheap price (his wife’s claim’s management company and for which he works as the expert) and then they instigate claims against ‘himself’ – and the FSCS coughs-up. Disgraceful and we can only but hope there’s a glimmer of light that the FSCS can pursue that new firm and them privately for all the money involved….
I used to have an agreement in place with Keith way back!
Has FS got so bad these days!!
I read your article with interest.
On this case you state ” Popplewell’s firm, The Pensions Office, failed to take into account clients’ financial circumstances, objectives, and attitude to risk. It also did not make sure there were appropriate systems, controls, risk analysis and management information in place.”
My understanding is that store pods are an illiquid investment suited for high net worth clients who are sophisticated investors.
Two weeks ago I was contacted by clients who were encouraged to invest into store pods by an unregulated adviser who never produced a suitability letter for them, and the applications went to Berkeley Burke from a regulated adviser whom they never met! They also invested via Novia into property in Florida which again is unregulated and illiquid. They cannot cash in any of these investments and Berkeley Burke are charging £600 per annum in admin charges. They have now been told that they will be paying rates on these pods.
My clients are normal retail clients who have a balanced attitude to investment risk.
The way he and his wife have conspired to double their profits from these hapless clients is beyond belief. I have been approached by one of his victims to whom Mrs Popplewells CMC firm had offered to pursue compensation – in exchange for a 30% cut.
Shameless doesn’t get near this pair
Just how immoral can you get?? Is it true that he makes a small fortune by ‘signing-off’ on dubious investments then sells his client list to his Wife’s claims management company for them to claim compensation against the advice that he originally gave??? And remember, it appears that he also ‘consulted’ to his Wife’s claims management company!!! If genuine then our industry has found a new low – it is a very sad day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urjGdnOyPsM
Disgusting how the FCA let this happen and then let his wife make 61 of the claims. Of which £1.5m has so far been paid out by the FSCS to clients of TPO. 169 claims are currently under assessment. These two should be banned from running any businesses for LIFE
Good grief! How the mighty have fallen. It seems that this pair believe Ethics is next to Middlesex.
Am amused to see Money Marketing describes Mr Popplewell simply as “an adviser” and not “financial services personality of the year 1999-2001 Keith Popplewell” or “CII text book author Keith Popplewell” or “Former FSA trainer Keith Popplewell”. Of course, ‘technically speaking’, he should be remembered as “Money Marketing Columnist Keith Popplewell”.
Such a prominent financial services figure…….. its bad enough that some unknown, pond life so called advisers do this kind of thing
I feel very angry he has let the side down very badly and contributed to untold reputable damage…..