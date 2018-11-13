Advice portal launched for wealth managers

Fintech provider Focus Solutions has launched focus:wealth which offers a customisable client portal to better manage the customer journey.

Focus Solutions says the features of the focus:wealth system will create a more integrated and efficient way for wealth managers to engage, advise and retain clients.

The functionality includes tools for managing interested party relationships, creating personalised suitability letters, tailoring communications at individual client level, a client portal with access for individuals and interested parties.

The fintech company has also launched Wealth Hub, a solution which brings together the focus:wealth portal, risk profiling and management BITA Wealth by BITA Risk and portfolio management IMiX by Investment Software Limited.

Focus Solutions managing director, Dave Upton, says: “A lot of private client businesses are trying to bring new propositions to market, built around a disconnected toolset, which means they’re building inefficiency into the heart of what they’re doing.

“We’ve built focus:wealth on the same tech stack the powers the rest of our software – that means firms can have a fully integrated, fully joined up advice and DFM offering sitting on a shared collaboration platform.

“The Wealth Hub partnership adds best-in-class portfolio and risk management capabilities from IMiX and BITA, making this an important development for the industry.”