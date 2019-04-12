Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Advice in the regions: Enjoying the sunny uplands of the South East

By

Advice firms in the region are benefiting from its close proximity to London but are also forging local connections

Advice firms in the South East have plenty to smile about. Not only is the region the sunniest in the UK, it is also one of the most prosperous, being the second largest regional economy after London.

Covering nine counties, it covers coast to countryside, stretching from Kent in the east, across the south coast through Sussex, and north through the likes of Surrey and Berkshire.

Just like London?
In Berkshire, Beaufort Financial (Reading) has seen a significant increase in referrals over the past six to 12 months.

“The big thing in Reading is that there is a big professional community.  There are loads of law firms and I think that about 13 of the top 100 companies in the UK are based in Reading. It’s a mini London,” says director Mark Dolby. “We’re doing a lot of work to forge relationships with accountants and solicitors. We’ve had business breakfasts, seminars and a number of other things.”

Pentins director Samantha Secomb on why more women are not financial advisers

Samantha Secomb

Over in Kent, Pentins Financial Planners director Samantha Secomb appreciates the high-speed train service that can get her from Canterbury to London in an hour. “It’s not so much for client meetings, it’s normally for seminars or meeting with other people I’m working with collaboratively,” she says.

“As lovely as Canterbury is – it is steeped in history, with the cathedral and the old city wall – it’s not London. If you want to see a presentation by a certain speaker you have to go to London as they don’t tend to come to Canterbury.”

Karl Hopper-Young

Making connections
In Hailsham, Sussex IFA director Karl Hopper-Young would rather head to Brighton, the South East’s largest and sunniest city, than commute on a tightly packed train to London.

“Brighton is an amazing place and it feels very safe. Everyone feels at home in Brighton. Would I want to go to a conference in London? Yes, but only if I haven’t got to worry about what I’m doing either side of it. When you take that amount of time out of the office, it’s a lot,” he says.

Having been a part of the membership body Sifa for the past 15 years, Hopper-Young has built relationships with local solicitors and is involved in the work leading up to pension sharing orders and mortgage capacity reports.

“It’s like a fact find in reverse in that your job normally is to build financial futures but my job is to get to the point where people can financially separate in a way that is practically possible,” he says.

Advice in the regions: Straddling the old and new in the South West

The Pentins office is located on the University of Kent campus, and has built connections within Canterbury’s educational community. Secomb says: “We are retained by  The King’s School, a prestigious private school, to be available for advice on staff pensions.”

Martin Bamford

Segmenting the market
In Cranleigh, Surrey, Informed Choice caters for a mix of an ageing population – with more than a third of local residents over 65 – and London commuters.

“The surrounding Surrey Hills are most definitely stockbroker belt, with a large number of high-net-worth and mass affluent clients right on our doorstep,” says the firm’s managing director, Martin Bamford. “Clients who live here and work in London like being able to engage with City-quality financial planning services, without having to pay London prices for the privilege.”

Martin Bamford: Why a client’s age can be just a number

The firm recently opened a second office, in Petersfield, Hampshire, which is similar to Cranleigh in terms of affluence and demographics. Informed Choice’s main client segment is retirement planning, those either at retirement or in the early stages of retirement.

“As a result of the ageing population, we also see a lot of demand for later-life planning, including care fees planning. The average care home fees in Surrey are second only to London, making the cost of care in later life a huge expense,” says Bamford.

However, he adds that despite its profile as a wealthy county, Surrey is also home to pockets of hidden deprivation.

“As a business, we believe it’s important to give a lot back to our local community, through charitable donations and volunteering,” Bamford says.

Back in Sussex, Hopper-Young says it makes no sense for his firm to focus only on the more profitable clients, as its client bank has been built on referrals that are linked.

“You can’t say to a client’s kid that we can’t deal with them because they’re not profitable, so, we don’t segment,” he says.

Recommended

Money and umbrella - thumbnail
21

FCA to grant firms PI flexibility after FOS limit increase

The FCA will consider the individual circumstances for advice firms who cannot get their personal indemnity insurance re-confirmed before the 1 April increase in the maximum compensation limit for Financial Ombudsman Service claims, Money Marketing has been told. Monday will see an increase in the FOS’s limit from £150,000 to £350,000. Confirmation of the changes […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
106

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
6

FCA letter on DB transfers causes confusion among providers

A letter the watchdog sent to product providers last week about their defined benefit transfer procedures has inspired a number of conflicting interpretations, Money Marketing can reveal. In a Dear CEO Letter sent to the heads of major providers, the FCA lays out how providers should treat customers fairly in the context of DB to defined contribution […]

Artemis Global Income: Making sense of global markets

The rally in cyclical ‘value’ stocks paused for breath in February, as investors took a more cautious tone and switched their attention back to defensive areas. In this article, Jacob de Tusch-Lec, manager of the Artemis Global Income Fund, explains how he has positioned the portfolio, given the many economic, geopolitical and policy risks that […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

April Fool’s and time for a makeover: The Wells Street Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Knock knock… who’s there? St James’s PlaceMany an April Fool’s joke has clogged up WSJ’s Twitter feed over the past week, but a special mention goes to our Surrey friends at Informed Choice Independent Financial Planners. WSJ hears that an April Fool’s […]

paper men and women silhouettes

Women overtake men in workplace pensions

A higher proportion of women are now in workplace pensions than men according to Office for National Statistics figures published today. New data on workplace pension scheme membership drawn from the latest Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings for 2018 shows where workplace pensions saving is heading. It shows that among full-time and part-time workers, […]
1

FCA warns firms again how ‘seriously’ it takes misleading advertisements

The FCA has written again to regulated firms about “how seriously” it treats misleading promotion of unauthorized retail investments. In a Dear CEO letter from yesterday, the FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said that despite FCA’s letter from 9 January, the regulator has identified a number of examples “where it appears the due diligence carried […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com