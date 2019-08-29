Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Advice in the regions: Communication is key in Yorkshire and the Humber

By

Once heavily reliant on traditional industries such as steel and textiles and now supporting a diverse economy, the northeastern region is home to advisers who know the value of good communication

While the economic landscape of Yorkshire and the Humber is shifting it is retaining its cultural identity that incorporates everything from the windswept moors of Wuthering Heights to the curry houses of multicultural Bradford.

For financial advisers across the region, the overarching theme in how they have built their businesses is communication with both the close-knit local communities they are part of as well as the rest of the UK.

Word of mouth

Based in Bradford, Atrium Financial managing director Noor Uddin (pictured below) says many of his clients are from the area’s close-knit Asian community where word quickly gets around if you do a good job.

“The Asian community in Bradford is quite close and people get a lot of information through speaking to family and friends,” he says. “For me, the majority of referrals have come off the back of work I’ve done for existing clients because word of mouth is the biggest marketing strategy in Bradford. Do something good and your clients speak to family and friends, creating a domino effect and opportunities for you to get more business. “

As a pension transfer specialist, Uddin is keen to let other advisers know he is available for referrals. “There is only one other adviser in the whole of Bradford who does pension transfers,” he says. “I do everything I can to put my name out there not just to clients but to other advisers, so they understand it’s a market they can tap into.”

Uddin says drawing clients from small, close-knit communities makes it easier to build relationships based on trust. However, he acknowledges the flip side.

“The market could be saturated very quickly so sustainability could be an issue,” he says. “You’ve got to be on your toes and think ‘what can I do to keep getting more business in?’ But as I’m part of the Quilter Financial Services network, I deal with people nationally so it’s not something that overly concerns me.”

Broadband speed

The village of Renishaw sits between Sheffield and Chesterfield and for Future Life Wealth Management managing director Jillian Thomas (picture below), being based out of town with client parking spaces was the perfect location.

“To go into Sheffield, you pay £2.50 an hour or more to park which adds to the cost of seeing advisers in the middle of town,” she says. “The air quality in Sheffield is so poor that there is a congestion charge on cars coming into the city, so the actual cost of going to see an adviser is going up without you noticing it.”

Thomas adds that her firm’s business rates are ‘next to nothing’ in Renishaw. “But we’d be paying five times more in business rates if we were in Sheffield,” she says.

However, for Thomas it was broadband speed that swung her decision to set up in Renishaw. “I went to BT with a load of addresses to check which had the fastest speed for broadband. I located myself here three years ago because the broadband speed was faster than in central Sheffield, and still is,” she says.

Broadband speed matters to Thomas because instead of spending time and train fares commuting to London to see fund managers she can use Skype and cyber meetings.

“Because I’ve got better broadband I didn’t need to be speaking to people in person, which has given me cost and time savings. There’s no better decision I ever made than to look at broadband speed,” she says.

Business networking

The market town of Otley near Leeds is traditionally associated with the manufacture of paper and printing process. Although the economic landscape is changing due to the decline of its manufacturing, it still retains its link with the past. You can buy cattle and sheep at its weekly livestock auctions, just as people have been doing for centuries.

Christopher Little & Co principal Tom Hatley (pictured right) says Otley’s close-knit business community regularly get together to have a chat and actively generate opportunities for each other.

“The majority of business people know each other and you can’t walk from one end of the street to the other without having a chat,” he says. “People get in touch because I’m the chair of the Otley Business Improvement District, which represents 300 local businesses. But with my Christopher Little hat on, I can help them with financial planning and point them in the direction of local businesses and other people who can help them.”

Since moving to premises with its own shop front earlier this year, Hatley has seen an increase in enquiries from those walking or driving past.

“I’m one of the beneficiaries of change in the high street where the banks and the big shops are leaving and the small shops who can’t compete with online are also leaving,” he says.

“That has opened up an avenue for me to acquire a business on the high street, whereas before I would have been priced out or not have had the opportunity because of high demand.”

Recommended

Five minutes with…Sandringham CEO Tim Sargisson

Sandringham Financial Partners chief executive Tim Sargisson talks about what annoys him most with providers, ahead of appearing at Money Marketing’s flagship event in Harrogate next month. How can advisers show they are value for money? Stop telling people what you do and how you do it. Because few, if any, are interested. Instead, tell […]

Scammers target investors in £20m property fraud case

Investors who were defrauded out of close to £20m from a property investment company are now being warned about being scammed by “recovery schemes”. The Insolvency Service has been made aware of “several schemes” targeting investors of Essex and London Properties, which was wound up by the courts in September 2018 on public interest grounds. The Official […]

Jayne Styles

Hargreaves Lansdown investment committee chair to step down

Hargreaves Lansdown independent non-executive director and investment committee chair Jayne Styles will step down from the board on 10 October 2019, as she will not seek re-election at the company’s annual general meeting. The fund supermarket said in a stock exchange statement yesterday that it does not intend to seek an immediate replacement for Styles […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing
2

Only 7% of clients loyal to adviser, AFH figures show

Just 7 per cent of surveyed investors are loyal to their adviser and more than three-quarters would consider switching if they felt they were not receiving value for money, according to AFH Wealth Management. The consolidator’s survey of investors found 95 per cent do not consider switching advisers to be “a hassle” and 16 per […]

Kingswood boasts ‘strong’ ethical portfolio performance

Wealth manager Kingswood says it has seen a “strong performance” this year across its recently launched ethical range of portfolios on its managed portfolio service. The adventurous strategy returned 18.9 per cent between January and July 2019, while the growth strategy returned 15 per cent. They were followed by the balanced strategy with 11 per […]

Five minutes with…Barnett Waddingham’s James Jones-Tinsley

Ahead of his workshop at the Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate conference on 12 September, Barnett Waddingham Sipp specialist James Jones-Tinsley on why its time the tapered annual allowance went, and staying in pensions for the long haul. Why has our pension tax system become quite so complicated? The result of continuous tinkering by politicians with […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com