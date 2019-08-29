Advice in the regions: Communication is key in Yorkshire and the Humber

Once heavily reliant on traditional industries such as steel and textiles and now supporting a diverse economy, the northeastern region is home to advisers who know the value of good communication

While the economic landscape of Yorkshire and the Humber is shifting it is retaining its cultural identity that incorporates everything from the windswept moors of Wuthering Heights to the curry houses of multicultural Bradford.

For financial advisers across the region, the overarching theme in how they have built their businesses is communication with both the close-knit local communities they are part of as well as the rest of the UK.

Word of mouth

Based in Bradford, Atrium Financial managing director Noor Uddin (pictured below) says many of his clients are from the area’s close-knit Asian community where word quickly gets around if you do a good job.

“The Asian community in Bradford is quite close and people get a lot of information through speaking to family and friends,” he says. “For me, the majority of referrals have come off the back of work I’ve done for existing clients because word of mouth is the biggest marketing strategy in Bradford. Do something good and your clients speak to family and friends, creating a domino effect and opportunities for you to get more business. “

As a pension transfer specialist, Uddin is keen to let other advisers know he is available for referrals. “There is only one other adviser in the whole of Bradford who does pension transfers,” he says. “I do everything I can to put my name out there not just to clients but to other advisers, so they understand it’s a market they can tap into.”

Uddin says drawing clients from small, close-knit communities makes it easier to build relationships based on trust. However, he acknowledges the flip side.

“The market could be saturated very quickly so sustainability could be an issue,” he says. “You’ve got to be on your toes and think ‘what can I do to keep getting more business in?’ But as I’m part of the Quilter Financial Services network, I deal with people nationally so it’s not something that overly concerns me.”

Broadband speed

The village of Renishaw sits between Sheffield and Chesterfield and for Future Life Wealth Management managing director Jillian Thomas (picture below), being based out of town with client parking spaces was the perfect location.

“To go into Sheffield, you pay £2.50 an hour or more to park which adds to the cost of seeing advisers in the middle of town,” she says. “The air quality in Sheffield is so poor that there is a congestion charge on cars coming into the city, so the actual cost of going to see an adviser is going up without you noticing it.”

Thomas adds that her firm’s business rates are ‘next to nothing’ in Renishaw. “But we’d be paying five times more in business rates if we were in Sheffield,” she says.

However, for Thomas it was broadband speed that swung her decision to set up in Renishaw. “I went to BT with a load of addresses to check which had the fastest speed for broadband. I located myself here three years ago because the broadband speed was faster than in central Sheffield, and still is,” she says.

Broadband speed matters to Thomas because instead of spending time and train fares commuting to London to see fund managers she can use Skype and cyber meetings.

“Because I’ve got better broadband I didn’t need to be speaking to people in person, which has given me cost and time savings. There’s no better decision I ever made than to look at broadband speed,” she says.

Business networking

The market town of Otley near Leeds is traditionally associated with the manufacture of paper and printing process. Although the economic landscape is changing due to the decline of its manufacturing, it still retains its link with the past. You can buy cattle and sheep at its weekly livestock auctions, just as people have been doing for centuries.

Christopher Little & Co principal Tom Hatley (pictured right) says Otley’s close-knit business community regularly get together to have a chat and actively generate opportunities for each other.

“The majority of business people know each other and you can’t walk from one end of the street to the other without having a chat,” he says. “People get in touch because I’m the chair of the Otley Business Improvement District, which represents 300 local businesses. But with my Christopher Little hat on, I can help them with financial planning and point them in the direction of local businesses and other people who can help them.”

Since moving to premises with its own shop front earlier this year, Hatley has seen an increase in enquiries from those walking or driving past.

“I’m one of the beneficiaries of change in the high street where the banks and the big shops are leaving and the small shops who can’t compete with online are also leaving,” he says.

“That has opened up an avenue for me to acquire a business on the high street, whereas before I would have been priced out or not have had the opportunity because of high demand.”