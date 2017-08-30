Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Advice or guidance? That is the question

The Retail Distribution Review (RDR) brought many benefits to the UK pension industry, but it also created an advice gap, resulting in consumers with the smallest funds struggling to access advice at a suitable price

By Justin Corliss, Business Development Manager

The Financial Advice Market Review (FAMR) produced in March 2016 aims to remedy this, with August’s CP17/28 providing an update on the progress.

This includes:

  • Guidance on personal recommendations
  • Answers to questions raised by advisers in response to GC17/4 on what constitutes a personal recommendation
  • Guidance on dealing with insistent clients
  • Guidance arising from experiences of the FCA’s advice unit
  • Handbook changes arising from recent amendments to the definition of advice on retail investments
What does it mean?

From 3 January 2018 new legislation will take effect, stating advice must take the form of a personal recommendation.

Regulated advice currently consists of two elements for the purpose of Article 53(1) of the Regulatory Activities Order (RAO):

  • Advice which constitutes a personal recommendation, and
  • Any other regulated advice within Article 53(1) which does not amount to a personal recommendation

CP17/28 refers to the latter as guidance. Guidance in this instance is not referring to the provision of factual or generic information as this already sits outside the definition of regulated advice. Rather, guidance is taken to mean supporting consumers making financial decisions but stopping short of making a personal recommendation. It is proposed that the same rules should apply to firms providing guidance as apply to other firms providing non-regulated advice. Such as:

  • The Principles for Business
  • Client’s best interest rule
  • Fair, clear and not misleading rule
Putting this in context

Chapter 4 of CP17/28 sets out the FCA’s guidance on whether a service is a personal recommendation. Annex 1G of CP17/28 provides a list of examples to help advisers with this. In addition it directs advisers to FG15/1, which lists the five tests to determine whether a service is a personal recommendation.

What is clear from CP17/28 is the FCA’s ambition to increase consumer access to guidance, and to help advisers identify what constitutes a personal recommendation. Helping advisers understand what can be provided via guidance without being considered a personal recommendation, and the additional regulatory burden this carries, may go some way to solving this issue.

We will investigate the issues raised in relation to the advice unit and insistent clients in an upcoming article.

Recommended

Tax-Corporate-Calculator-Business-Finance-700x450.jpg

James Hay continues appeal over HMRC biofuel scheme tax charge

James Hay parent IFG Group has paid £1.6m in legal and remediation costs to date over an HM Revenue and Customs investigation into a biofuel scheme bought through the platform. HMRC first contacted IFG in April over a non-standard investment scheme known as Elysian Fuels, which had attracted around 500 James Hay investors, placing around […]

6

FCA rolls back on Mifid II client call recording rules

The FCA has amended its proposal to require advisers to tape telephone calls under Mifid II by saying they can also make a written note of the conversation. In a September consultation paper the regulator proposed extending the recording requirement to all “Article 3” firms, which includes financial advice firms and corporate finance boutiques. Under Mifid II, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Data reveals top fund manager in Europe for flows

Pimco attracted the most assets among fund houses operating in Europe last month with inflows of €4.5bn (£4.2bn), data from Morningstar Direct shows. The Pimco GIS Income fund was the key attraction, with €3.6bn of inflows. BlackRock’s main draw was its institutional open-ended index funds with the new BlackRock ACS 30:70 Global Equity tracker bringing in €1.9bn. However, […]

Queue-Wait-People-Lineup-Shadow-700x450.jpg
1

Prudential goes after 30 more advisers

Prudential is resuming its adviser recruitment drive with plans to hire up to thirty new IFAs by the end of the year. Advice arm Prudential Financial Planning began in 2012 with 20 advisers. By 2015 it had 210 advisers, and the firm announced it was targeting a further 40 with a hiring campaign. Currently, Prudential […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment