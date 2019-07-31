Advice firm partners with Attitude magazine owner for LGBTQ clients

An advice service aimed at LGBTQ clients has launched to help people from the community not feel “alienated” when seeking financial advice.

The owner of Attitude, a British gay lifestyle magazine, Darren Styles, has partnered with Blueprint South West managing director Dawn Gale and director Ian Meekins to launch Attitude Financial Services.

The aim of the firm is to give the LGBTQ community access to financial advisers “who understand their personal background without making them feel alienated or different due to their sexuality”.

Attitude Financial Services will offer wealth management, mortgage, retirement planning and protection advice from a range of advisers who are allies of the LGBTQ community.

Both Attitude Financial Services and Blueprint South West are appointed representatives of Quilter Financial Planning.

Gale says: “While the financial services needs of the LGBTQ community are no different to anyone else, due to the industry historically not being as inclusive as possible, there are a huge group of people who could stand to benefit from financial advice but don’t seek it out.”

Styles adds: “It’s this desire for normalcy for our community that led me to become the first gay owner of Attitude magazine back in 2016. It’s the want to protect our community’s most vulnerable that led, in 2018, to the creation of an Attitude Magazine Foundation that has already raised nearly £200,000 for LGBTQ causes.

“And it’s the peace of mind I found in organising my own financial well-being that has led me – alongside partners Ian Meekins and Dawn Gale, with the support of the renowned Quilter Financial Planning network – to create Attitude Financial Services now.”

Jane Goodland, corporate affairs director at Quilter says: “Inclusivity is at the heart of what Quilter stands for and we are delighted that Attitude Financial Services have chosen to become an appointed representative of Quilter Financial Planning.”