One-third back compulsory advice on drawdown

More than a third of Money Marketing readers think that consumers should be forced to take advice before going into drawdown.

In a recent poll on the Money Marketing website, readers were asked whether they thought drawdown advice should be compulsory.

38 per cent responded that it should. 57 per cent said drawdown customers should not have to seek advice and 5 per cent were unsure.

Leading figures in the pensions industry including Royal London boss Phil Loney and eVestor founder Anthony Morrow have suggested that the risks and complexities of drawdown mean that it is only suitable for advised clients.

Others, including Labour MP Peter Dowd, have said that advice on other areas such as the Lifetime Isa should be made compulsory.

However, the majority of advisers believe that it is not profitable to service drawdown clients with pots of less than 100,000, according to a recent study by consultancy Platforum.

At present, advice is only compulsory when looking to transfer safeguarded benefits above £30,000.

Its its most recent Business Plan, the FCA announced it would launch a major review of non-advised drawdown sales to see if companies had communicated properly with clients.

  1. Christopher Pitt 26th October 2017 at 11:13 am

    So, the government, quite rightly, gives people the freedom to do what they want with their own pension savings – but a third of advisers clearly think that people cannot be trusted with their own money and ought to be forced to pay them for advice! Bizarre! Taking advice might well be a sensible course of action but surely it has to be up to the customer to make their own choice?

