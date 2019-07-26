Advice business prospects stifled by rising compliance costs

Costs involved with compliance have been identified by advisers as the catalyst for overall rising costs that make it difficult to afford to do business, according to research.

A survey from Canada Life shows 81 per cent of advisers believe compliance is driving costs at their firm more than anything else.

The survey also showed that 61 per cent pointed at insurance as the main driver of costs, while just six per cent said Brexit was a key factor.

Canada Life tax and wealth specialist Neil Jones says: “Compliance and insurance are inseparable when it comes to costs, but that can also be a good thing as there can be a shared solution. Typically, the higher the compliance risk the higher the premium.

“Advisers may as well hold their breath here to see how Brexit unfolds.”

The total monetary impact of Brexit on finance firms is currently £4bn according to the EY Brexit tracker.

The various compliance and insurance costs associated with meeting Mifid II reporting standards also have advisers concerned.

CoreData research earlier this week showed a third of 1,000 surveyed advisers cite Mifid II compliance as their primary business challenge.