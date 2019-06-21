Ads too close to home and the root of the problem: The Wellesley Grove Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Ads too close to home

The issue of how companies use social media to advertise their products to unsuspecting people has long been a topic of debate.

While it is clearly a clever algorithmic decision to advertise products based on search history, WGJ doesn’t always like to be reminded that Big Brother has an eye out.

While working hard in the office this week, one correspondent was disturbed from their “calming background music” YouTube playlist by three adverts.

First was Legal & General, followed by Lloyds Bank and the Association of British Insurers. WGJ has found the price of using one’s personal phone for work has resulted in similar situations across all social media accounts lately, with ads for Shutterstock, Nest and HSBC working their way on to both Facebook and Instagram. Ho hum…

Root of the problem

A tree planted by presidents Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron has withered and died.

WGJ is amused to announce that the tree symbolising the ties between the US and France in the face of the continued economic and political uncertainty of Brexit has decayed.

The tree was planted by the two in April last year in Washington DC using very fancy golden shovels that would make anyone think twice about their own meagre gardening tools.

This is not the first drama faced by the poor tree either. It was uprooted only days after its planting, to be assessed by American quarantine officials. It had been brought over from the Belleau Wood in northern France, close to battlegrounds where US soldiers lost their lives in World War One.

Out of context

“I think my hairdresser must have just left the employment of Kim Jong-un”

Matrix Capital’s Robin Melley has questions about his latest haircut

“It’s another vacancy on the gravy train!”

One Money Marketing commentator is not convinced that the Money and Pensions Service chief executive has much to do

“When you multiply bulls**t with bulls**t, you don’t get a bit more bulls**t; you get

bulls**t squared”

Yellowtail Financial Planning’s Dennis Hall quotes a favoured line from Ogilvy vice chair Rory Sutherland’s book

Separated at birth

English actress Frances de la Tour

Nationwide Building Society non-executive director Lynne Peacock

