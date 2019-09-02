Adrian Boulding: Transparent fees don’t make value less subjective

Value for money is not as straightforward as a crystal clear breakdown of costs

There is a great deal in the news about fees and charges levels in the decumulation market right now as a result of the Work and Pensions Committee’s recent pensions costs and transparency report.

This 47-page report makes a key recommendation that a 0.75 per cent annual charge cap should be put in place for decumulation products available through the FCA’s proposed default investment pathways for non-advised drawdown policyholders.

The WPC recommends this cap because it’s a good way of containing charges being imposed particularly on non-advised drawdown customers which will have their pots defaulted into one of four FCA-proposed investment pathways. The WPC points to the success of the charge cap regime in auto-enrolment schemes, where customers are notoriously disengaged. However, it’s not unreasonable to assume a retiring customer, who will be dependent on their pension to pay the bills, will be rather more engaged than a member of a workplace pension scheme who was automatically joined by their employer with a very low level of contribution.

The WPC laments the fact the pensions industry has not developed an agreed definition of value for money, but I fear they have not understood the very personal aspects of the term.

Taking the biscuit

In a simple exercise with Dunstan Thomas staff, we compared McVitie’s digestive biscuits with an own-brand equivalent from Lidl. Despite McVities costing three times the price, in a secret ballot one third of my colleagues voted it was better value for money.

Put simply, value for money is subjective. While it can be a straightforward actuarial matter of fact what total charges amount to, individual preferences over the different facets of product, service, brand and communications mean it is rational for different people to hold opposing views of which proposition offers better value for money.

I see an important role for advisers here. Charges can be complicated in pensions and advisers can help ensure clients understand how they work and understand how different products meet different needs. This lies at the heart of what good advisers do today and the whole point of being an independent whole of market adviser is that different propositions will suit different clients.

The 1 per cent model

It’s also worth thinking about what charges really need to be levied and whether charges can be closely tied to the activities being carried out for specific types of customers. Dennis Hall’s article in Money Marketing, Clients should know, simpler fees are higher, was very instructive. Dennis questions whether the widely-deployed AMC based on 1 per cent of funds under management used by advice firms today is necessarily the right approach.

Dennis’ argument is that for some, a 1 per cent of FUM-based annual charge is actually not great value for money. For a client with a £1m investment that equates to a £10,000 payment to an adviser every year! Some clients may prefer to see a menu of charges for each activity and decide for themselves when they need those services.

I support the WPC’s call for complete transparency of charges, but I also find myself at odds with them over whether a charge cap for decumulation products would be at all helpful. Charge caps provide a crude level of protection for the disengaged, but they can also blunt the market and introduce unwelcome cross-subsidies. Where either the end user or their financial adviser is fully engaged in selecting and monitoring solutions, a market unconstrained by charge caps can deliver better value for money to a wider range of individuals.

Adrian Boulding is director of retirement strategy at Dunstan Thomas

You can follow him on Twitter @AdrianBoulding