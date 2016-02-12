Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

By

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all.

The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance for high incomes explains the detail of how it will work. This article explores some of the more practical aspects.

From 6 April 2016, individuals who have ‘adjusted income’ for a tax year of greater than £150,000 will have their annual allowance for that tax year restricted. It will be reduced, so that for every £2 of income they have over £150,000, their annual allowance is reduced by £1. Any resulting reduced annual allowance is rounded down to the nearest whole pound.

The maximum reduction will be £30,000, so anyone with income of £210,000 or more will have an annual allowance of £10,000. High-income individuals caught by the restriction may therefore have to reduce the contributions paid by them and/or their employers or suffer an annual allowance charge.

However, the tapered reduction doesn’t apply to anyone with ‘threshold income’ of no more than £110,000.

Clearly, the definitions of the two incomes are crucial to understanding whether someone is affected by the tapered reduction or not.

Adjusted income v threshold income
Both include all taxable income. So this is not restricted to earnings – investment income of all types and benefits in kind such as medical insurance premiums paid by the employer will also be included.

The difference is pretty simple; adjusted income includes all pension contributions (including any employer contributions) while threshold income excludes pension contributions.

Unfortunately, HMRC’s definitions of adjusted and threshold income (see Tapering of annual allowance for high incomes) tend to cause a bit of confusion  because they start with something called ‘net income’.  A common sense meaning of this would be ‘income after tax’, but it’s not.

Net income in this context is all taxable income less various deductions. The most important (or at least the most common) of these deductions are member contributions paid to an occupational pension scheme, both money purchase and defined benefit, under the net pay arrangement. This is where the sponsoring employer of the pension scheme deducts employee contributions before deducting tax under PAYE.

The other deductions are things like trade losses, share loss relief and gifts to charities.  A full list of the deductions can be found at s.23 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

However it all becomes a bit easier if we consider taxable income from a more practical view point.

When someone says ‘I earn £x p.a.’, they don’t usually mean that that’s the amount after the deduction of net pay arrangement contributions. We can therefore assume that when someone has earnings of £160,000 and pays contributions of £20,000 under the net pay arrangement, they’ll state their earnings as £160,000, not £140,000. The £160,000 includes the pension contributions.

This is therefore a good place to start for calculating adjusted income (which includes pension contributions). For threshold income, all member pension contributions need to be deducted and you wouldn’t add in employer contributions.

threshold income

Example
Phil is a company director and sole shareholder of his own company.  His taxable income is £100,000 and he decides to pay an employer contribution of £60,000 (using carry forward to avoid an annual allowance charge).

His adjusted income is therefore £160,000 which would on the face of it trigger a reduction of £5,000 in his annual allowance (half of the £10,000 excess over £150,000).

However, his threshold income is only £100,000 and so the tapered reduction does not apply.

Carry forward
It’s still possible to carry forward unused annual allowance from previous years to a year where the taper applies.

However, the amount of unused annual allowance available when carrying forward from a year where the taper has applied will be the balance of the tapered amount.

Money purchase annual allowance (MPAA)
If someone is subject to the MPAA as well as tapering, the taper reduces the ‘alternative annual allowance’ which applies to any DB benefits they may have.  This is the standard annual allowance less the MPAA of £10,000, so currently the alternative annual allowance is £30,000.

By Jim Grant, Senior Product Insight & Technical Support Analyst

Recommended

1

Leader: Uncomfortable questions in the pursuit of clear fund charges

The journey to make fund management charges subject to proper scrutiny has been a long and often torturous one. Back in 2013, the FCA warned of complex, hidden fund management charges that made comparisons difficult. The Consumer Panel joined in on the act the following year, declaring it was “unacceptable” fund management costs were not […]

Labour-Supporters-Conference-2012-700x450.jpg

Wells Street Journal: Labour parent deserts its Nest

For those who remember the heady Blair years their first recollection will not be the Bank of England being given independence or the invasion of Iraq, but of course the fanfare that accompanied the launch of Nest. Labour provided a multi-million pound DWP loan to set up the pension scheme, which it said was needed […]

Acquisition costs hit Henderson profits as retail assets surge to £57bn

Significant acquisition costs weighed on Henderson’s profits last year as net retail flows of £8bn helped boost assets under management to £57bn. The firm’s full year results for 2015, published today, reveal pre-tax profits dropped 41 per cent year-on-year, from £283.4m to £167.9m, primarily due to acquisition and disposal costs, and other non-recurring items totalling […]

Auto enrolment – so far so good?

Jamie Clark – Business Development Manager The recent report from the Pensions Policy Institute demonstrates the sheer scale of auto-enrolment so far and what we can expect in the future. We’ve pulled out the key information to save you reading the full report. Auto enrolment in numbers Sources: Pensions Policy Institute, The Future Book: Unravelling […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment