Additional Support Services could change the way your clients think about protection

Clients can sometimes struggle to see the real value of Protection. Additional support services like Scottish Widows Care offer tangible benefits from day one, to both clients and their families. This includes practical and emotional support from a registered nurse, as well as a second medical opinion, at no extra cost and without making a claim – helping to change the way your clients see protection. To find out more about the Scottish Widows Care support service and how your clients could benefit, watch their short film.

Find out how Scottish Widows Care could provide new, positive ways to talk about protection to your clients

Auto-enrolment arrives but is it a done deal for small firms?

When business secretary Vince Cable told the Liberal Democrat party conference he had defeated the Tory “headbangers” who “find sacking people an aphrodisiac”, there was little doubt who he was thinking of – Adrian Beecroft. The Beecroft report, which was commissioned by the Government and published in October last year, contains a series of radical […]

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Almary Green confirms merger with Norwich IFA Smith & Pinching

Almary Green, the advice firm led by Carl Lamb, has confirmed a merger with Smith and Pinching Financial Services, Money Marketing can reveal. In September Money Marketing reported Almary Green staff visited the Smith and Pinching offices, and there were discussions around a merged firm being floated on AIM. At that time the Norwich-based firms confirmed […]
Fixing the FSCS: Experts weigh in

PFS chief executive Keith Richards, Threesixty managing director Russell Facer and financial planner Susan Hill sit down with Money Marketing editor Justin Cash to discuss what’s wrong with the FSCS, and how it can be reformed.

Investment Clock Economic Update

In his latest Investment Clock economic report Ian Kernohan, Senior Economist at Royal London Asset Management, argues that ‘Lower for longer lives on’. Read the report here: The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount […]

Sipp providers gear up for landmark court action

The responsibilities of Sipp providers in relation to unregulated investments are set to be clarified in two court cases that could have wide implications for the industry later this month. The FCA has submitted evidence to both cases about how Sipp providers breached its conduct rules by accepting esoteric investments without due diligence. The first […]

Platforms must use tech to meet flexible income payment demand

Increasing demands for income payment flexibility from clients moving into decumulation will push adviser platforms towards upgrades. Platform service levels have come to be a key must-have feature of the perfect platform for advisers, according to our UK Adviser Platform Guide, which tracks the features advisers rank among their top five criteria. Low charges remain […]

