Additional Support Services could change the way your clients think about protection

Clients can sometimes struggle to see the real value of Protection. Additional support services like Scottish Widows Care offer tangible benefits from day one, to both clients and their families. This includes practical and emotional support from a registered nurse, as well as a second medical opinion, at no extra cost and without making a claim – helping to change the way your clients see protection. To find out more about the Scottish Widows Care support service and how your clients could benefit, watch their short film.
Find out how Scottish Widows Care could provide new, positive ways to talk about protection to your clients