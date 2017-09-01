Money Marketing

Actually, it’s not a competition

Choosing between active and passive investment strategies is not an either/or decision.  Both have their place. The point is to deliver value to investors, says Ankul Daga, senior investment strategist with Vanguard Europe.

Debate about the relative merits of active and passive investment strategies is perennial. But it has become considerably more heated in recent years as investors have favoured passive funds.

Unfortunately, this heat can produce smoke that obscures our goal as investment professionals: to give our clients the best chance of investment success. Too often, the debate is framed in a way that puts our professional egos, rather than client goals, at the centre of the conversation.

Look, I get it. I like to win. When I watch a football match or game of cricket, I empathise with the euphoria of the winning team.

Investing engages this same primal impulse. A market is made when two individuals agree a time and a price for the transfer of an asset. As the value of that asset subsequently rises or falls, one of those individuals will be deemed to be the winner. The other will be the loser.

