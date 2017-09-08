Active vs Passive: The decision is not binary

The passive market has grown exponentially over the past decade and, in recent years, many investment columns have been devoted to the so-called ‘active versus passive’ debate

By Alex Baily, Portfolio Director

Those in favour of actively managed funds highlight that fund managers can take advantage of investment opportunities as they arise, in addition to those created by market volatility. In contrast, they claim passive funds have little flexibility to ‘swim against the tide’ and therefore guarantee underperformance (after fees).

The passive cohort, however, highlight the reams of academic studies that show a large portion of active managers underperform the market and there is the perennial question of fees.

