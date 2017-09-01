Money Marketing

Active or passive? Art or science?

How do you choose between active and passive? Is it art or is it science? Is it really one or the other?

Many people approach this decision thinking the outcome is either one thing or the other. You either expect your manager will outperform or you don’t. You go 100% active. Or 100% passive.

But in reality, there are many factors to think about. And, without a structured decision-making process, you’re making implicit assumptions about what’s important and how important it is.

Andrew Surrey from Vanguard Europe explains how you can have a structured, repeatable and defendable process for blending active and passive.

Read more about the active/passive framework, as well as upcoming events, workshops and materials.

Important information

This video is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by retail investors.

It is designed for use by, and is directed only at persons resident in the UK.

This video was produced by Vanguard Asset Management, Ltd. It is for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investments.

The value of investments, and the income from them, may fall or rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

The opinions expressed in this video are those of individual speakers and may not be representative of Vanguard Asset Management, Ltd.

Issued by Vanguard Asset Management, Limited which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority. VAM-2017-08-31-5122

