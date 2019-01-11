Money Marketing
Accounts manager admits hiding pension failures

By

Umbrella-Storm-Clouds-Warning-Bad-Weather-700x450.jpgAn accounts manager lied to investigators to try to hide the fact that restaurants had not given their staff workplace pensions, the Pensions Regulator says.

Bradford-based Mansoor Nasir submitted false declarations of workplace pension compliance to TPR to claim that nine restaurants were giving their employees the correct benefits.

When TPR investigated it found that Nasir had failed to automatically enrol into workplace pensions 103 staff at the restaurants that he was the payroll adviser for.

He had tried to cover this up using the false declarations. The offences involved workers at the Akbar chain of businesses in restaurants in Birmingham, Manchester, Yorkshire and the North East between September 2014 and May 2017.

Nasir pleaded guilty to nine charges of knowingly or recklessly providing TPR with information which was false or misleading, contrary to section 80 of the Pensions Act 2004, when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.

TPR’s head of compliance and enforcement Joe Turner says: “Part of Nasir’s job was to put the restaurant staff into workplace pensions. He failed to do so and then tried to cover it up by lying to us.

“Giving us false or misleading information is a serious offence that can earn you a fine, a prison sentence and a criminal record.

“All employers have workplace pension duties. Don’t take a risk that could affect you for the rest of your life.”

Nasir, who is based at Beaumont Management Services in Duncombe Road, Bradford, will be sentenced at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 6 February.

 

3

Tim Sargisson: Why chartered status matters less than your culture

Last month, Wingate Financial Planning director Alistair Cunningham wrote an article in Money Marketing arguing that chartered status had been cheapened, citing high-profile incidents of chartered financial planners involved in poor advice as one reason why. For the record, Sandringham is not currently chartered. The question for us and other non-chartered firms remains whether there […]

Money-UK-Currency-Notes-Mosaic-480.jpg
1

Connaught investors to get final compensation this month

The remaining redress payments to be handed out to investors who lost money after the 2012 collapse of the Connaught Income Fund will be finalised this month. Money Marketing understands administrators Duff & Phelps have now processed the majority of the refunds. A joint communication to investors last September said investors would start to receive […]

FSCS ups British Steel compensation offer

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme says it will change the way claims against British Steel IFA Active Wealth will be calculated for reasons of fairness. In an update today, the lifeboat fund says the change is to ensure full and fair compensation for former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme. The development follows meetings […]

  1. Julian Stevens 11th January 2019 at 1:05 pm

    Anecdotally, such actions are, if not commonplace, far from exceptional.

