Accounts manager admits hiding pension failures

An accounts manager lied to investigators to try to hide the fact that restaurants had not given their staff workplace pensions, the Pensions Regulator says.

Bradford-based Mansoor Nasir submitted false declarations of workplace pension compliance to TPR to claim that nine restaurants were giving their employees the correct benefits.

When TPR investigated it found that Nasir had failed to automatically enrol into workplace pensions 103 staff at the restaurants that he was the payroll adviser for.

He had tried to cover this up using the false declarations. The offences involved workers at the Akbar chain of businesses in restaurants in Birmingham, Manchester, Yorkshire and the North East between September 2014 and May 2017.

Nasir pleaded guilty to nine charges of knowingly or recklessly providing TPR with information which was false or misleading, contrary to section 80 of the Pensions Act 2004, when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.

TPR’s head of compliance and enforcement Joe Turner says: “Part of Nasir’s job was to put the restaurant staff into workplace pensions. He failed to do so and then tried to cover it up by lying to us.

“Giving us false or misleading information is a serious offence that can earn you a fine, a prison sentence and a criminal record.

“All employers have workplace pension duties. Don’t take a risk that could affect you for the rest of your life.”

Nasir, who is based at Beaumont Management Services in Duncombe Road, Bradford, will be sentenced at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 6 February.