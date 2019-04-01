Money Marketing
Accountant jailed after regulator uncovers pension scheme fraud

An accountant who fraudulently took over £290,000 from a pension scheme has been jailed for more than three years.

Roger Bessent was trustee and administrator for the Focusplay Retirement Benefit Scheme – the pension scheme for the accountancy business he was a director of.

Savers’ money was transferred into new business ventures that he, his family and a client attempted to run.

Bessent also used the money to buy himself and his wife a house to rent out as a personal investment.

After an investigation by The Pensions Regulator and the Insolvency Service, Bessent has been sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Sentencing at Preston Crown Court last week, His Honour Judge Nicholas Barker said: “The system relies on trust. It’s that trust you breached. You used their money as your own.

“You knew what you were doing was dishonest and wrong.”

An order forcing Bessent to repay money from the scheme which remains outstanding will be sought at a follow up hearing in July.

The court action marks the first time a TPR prosecution has resulted in an immediate custodial sentence.

TRP executive director of frontline regulation Nicola Parish says: “By working with the Insolvency Service, we have brought Bessent to justice and will now go after the money he took from the pension scheme.

“This sentence shows how seriously the courts take the theft of people’s hard-earned savings.

“Trustees should be in no doubt that if they abuse their position like Bessent did they should be prepared to go to prison.”

