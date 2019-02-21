Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Abraham Okusanya: Why providers are getting CRPs wrong

By

Centralised retirement proposition is the latest lingo being bandied about by asset managers and consultants. Many use it to imply that you need a different set of portfolios for clients in drawdown than those in accumulation.

If you ask any of these folks how decumulation portfolios should be different, they have the same tired approaches that have been discredited by extensive academic research. These include:

Bucketing approach

This involves creating multiple buckets to fund withdrawals over different time horizons. The typical approach involves three buckets: a short-term bucket largely comprising cash and near-cash assets to fund withdrawals for up to five years, a medium-term, medium-risk bucket to fund expenses in the fifth to 10th year of retirement, and a more aggressive long-term bucket.

Bucketing doesn’t really work. You end up with an overall asset allocation skewed heavily towards cash and bonds compared to a single pot with a total return portfolio.

Danby Bloch: Centralised retirement propositions do not mean uniformity of outcomes

Cash buffers to fund withdrawals

This is essentially a version of bucketing, except the adviser keeps two buckets – one in cash and the other in investments. During periods of market declines, you can draw on the cash without having to dip into your portfolios. It suffers all the same ailments as bucketing: if you wish to withdraw 4 per cent of the initial portfolio and want five years in a short-term bucket, that’s 20 per cent of it not doing much.

Natural yield portfolio

The assumption here is that you can rely on natural yield in your portfolio and leave the capital untouched. But there is no reason why living on the yield alone should fare better than the total return on the portfolio. You could tilt the equity allocation towards firms producing dividends, but you’re merely betting on the value-premium. You could chase return up the yield, but you’ll only set yourselves up for horror in bear markets.

Cover story: Are centralised retirement propositions the future of pension planning?

Volatility-managed portfolio

In a misguided attempt to manage sequence risk in retirement income portfolios, a great deal of effort is devoted to managing volatility. The reason this is unlikely to work is that sequence risk is amplified by withdrawals. Managing the volatility of the portfolio won’t necessarily manage order of return.

Abraham Okusanya: Are happiness and retirement income really correlated?

So, what is a CRP if it’s not about the portfolio? I suggest it’s more about codifying a firm’s decumulation advice process. It must involve:

  • How you assess risk capacity and evidence-consistent decision-making on annuity versus drawdown;
  • A rigorous model of investment, inflation and longevity risks in a way that is meaningful to the client;
  • A robust demonstration of sustainable withdrawal strategy.

Without these, tinkering with the portfolio is a waste of everybody’s time.

Abraham Okusanya is director of FinalytiQ

Recommended

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pension credit changes ‘a disgrace’ says MP

An MP has called the government’s plans to change the pension credit system a “backward step” and a “disgrace”. In January the government announced it will limit access to pension credits for couples from May this year. It has decided that pension credits will, from now on, only be available to couples where both partners have […]

Mike Bell: There is an alternative to equities

Cutting back on costs can lead to a challenging environment for risk assets TINA, meaning “there is no alternative” to owning risk assets like credit and equities, has defined much of the current bull market. TINA wasn’t an accident, central banks purposefully sought to reduce the return available on safe assets to force investors into […]

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: The future of adviser technology

From emotion recognition systems to AI compliance functions, the T3 conference points the way forward Adviser technology that appears in the US is often a sign of things to come here and gives a chance to learn from early adopters. One of the most valuable conferences I visit around the world is Technology Tools for […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Paul Miller 21st February 2019 at 3:01 pm

    A broad brush article naming ‘issues’ with provider CRP’s without acknowledging that most of them are designed / have features to mitigate them.

    Poorly Researched.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com